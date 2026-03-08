OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - On International Women's Day, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is calling on governments, communities and institutions across Canada to strengthen support for women pursuing leadership in municipal politics.

This International Women's Day, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities recognized women leaders on its Board of Directors and Committees from across the country. (Credit: Federation of Canadian Municipalities) (CNW Group/Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM))

This year's theme, "Give to Gain", recognizes that when municipalities remove barriers and create safe, supportive conditions for women in all their diversity, including women of colour, Indigenous women, and 2SLGBTQI+ women, to participate in public life, communities gain stronger leadership, better decision making and more resilient democratic institutions.

Representing approximately 30 percent of all municipal elected officials, women remain underrepresented in local government and continue to face harassment, discrimination and systemic barriers that discourage participation. In Quebec alone, an estimated 800 elected officials have stepped down since 2021 widely because of threats and intimidation. FCM has heard directly from elected officials, community leaders and municipal staff that real progress depends on a shared commitment to change.

"When municipalities and institutions create safe, supportive environments for women to lead, we strengthen local leadership and ensure decisions reflect the communities we serve, said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "This International Women's Day, we are urging governments and communities to take concrete steps that make municipal leadership safer, more inclusive and accessible for all."

Through its international municipal partnerships, FCM works with local governments and associations worldwide to strengthen women's leadership. Canadian municipal leaders collaborate with peers globally through peer-to-peer exchanges that share practical experience on inclusive governance, leadership development, and gender-responsive policies. With funding from Global Affairs Canada, FCM's Partnerships for Municipal Innovation – Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL) project focuses specifically on empowering women to participate in municipal politics in Benin, Ghana, Zambia, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka with strong results.

FCM will continue this conversation by hosting a national webinar on March 11 with the Canadian Labour Congress , bringing together local elected officials from Canada and partner countries to discuss practical strategies to support women in local leadership.

FCM remains committed to working with municipalities, federal partners and community organizations throughout 2026 to expand facilitate and increase gender parity in municipal leadership.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 per cent of the Canadian population.

