ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's municipal leaders are united in their efforts to strengthen the country's economic resilience amid rising global pressures. This week, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Board of Directors examined local solutions to the geopolitical forces reshaping trade, security, and economic stability, and advanced actions that help communities reinforce the infrastructure and services that keep Canada competitive.

The Board emphasized the essential role local governments play in supporting the systems that move goods, protect economic activity, and maintain daily life for Canadians. For instance, local and regional governments own more than 75 percent of the roads that support Canada's supply chains and over 60 percent of the public's infrastructure that enables housing and trade. Building on this, strengthening the infrastructure that enables housing, trade, and defence remains a core priority for local governments, who are facing increasing demands without the modern systems required to meet them.

"Canadians are feeling the global uncertainty locally through delays in supply chains, energy prices soaring and the rising costs for essential goods," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "Our Board focused on practical steps municipalities can act on now: keeping goods moving, reinforcing critical local infrastructure, and supporting national readiness. Local governments bring a measure of certainty when the world does not, and we will keep putting forward solutions that deliver for Canadians."

Municipal leaders are ready to support Canada's economic and security goals and their community in these uncertain times. This work will guide federal–municipal collaboration and shape upcoming decisions that affect local infrastructure, trade readiness, and community well‑being. Through FCM, local leaders will identify municipal defence-infrastructure solutions that strengthen Canada's overall resilience.

This work continues recent engagement with federal partners, emphasizing stronger, modern infrastructure and timely funding so communities can move projects forward at the pace current conditions demand.

The Board underscored FCM's ongoing engagement with U.S. municipal associations and continued efforts to work with municipal organizations around the world, collaboration that strengthens Canada's ability to respond to shared economic and security pressures.

As the federal government prepares its Spring Economic Update, FCM will continue bringing forward practical guidance from communities on the front lines of economic change. This momentum will carry into FCM's Annual Conference and Trade Show in Edmonton this June, where local leaders from across the country will advance the next phase of this work.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 percent of the Canadian population.

