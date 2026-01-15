ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and St. John's Mayor and FCM Board of Directors member Danny Breen announced a $7.1 million investment to support 80 climate adaptation projects across Canada. This funding will enable local governments to develop climate-focused asset management strategies, comprehensive risk assessments, and adaptation plans that protect communities and infrastructure from increased climate threats. In addition, this investment provides funding for several implementation projects designed to bolster community resilience to climate change.

This investment was made through the Green Municipal Fund's Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) initiative.

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are committed to working together to support local initiatives that increase community resilience, enhance public safety, and safeguard infrastructure in the face of accelerating climate change.

Climate change is reshaping communities across Canada today. From flooding and wildfires to extreme heat and coastal erosion, municipalities are on the front lines of climate impacts that threaten public safety, damage critical infrastructure, and disrupt local economies. This investment empowers communities in all regions of the country to assess their unique vulnerabilities and develop targeted strategies that strengthen resilience against the escalating impacts of climate change.

LLCA helps municipalities plan, test, and implement tailored climate adaptation solutions that protect their residents and assets. The 80 projects announced today will equip local governments to prepare for a wide range of climate challenges. These are critical, timely investments that future-proof Canadian communities and infrastructure in an era of climate uncertainty.

The regional breakdown of this funding is as follows:

Region Number of Projects Total Funding Amount British Columbia 4 $817,700 Prairies 25 $1,849,654 Ontario 12 $1,684,331 Quebec 2 $139,990 Atlantic 36 $2,583,758 Territories 1 $70,000

To learn more about LLCA, visit: https://greenmunicipalfund.ca/local-leadership-climate-adaptation

Quotes

"Communities across Canada are on the front lines of climate change, and they need the tools to adapt and thrive. The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is working to help municipalities turn plans into action--protecting people today while building a stronger, cleaner economy for tomorrow."

-- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Climate change is already impacting Canadian communities – threatening homes, disrupting critical infrastructure, and putting lives at risk. Every dollar invested in adaptation today saves communities many more in recovery costs tomorrow. Through the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative, we're ensuring municipalities have the tools and knowledge to protect their residents, preserve essential services, and build stronger communities that can withstand whatever climate challenges lie ahead."

-- Rebecca Bligh, FCM President

Please refer to the backgrounder for details about the LLCA grant recipients included in today's announcement.

About FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.98 million tonnes, funded more than 16,000 person-years of employment, and contributed $1.53 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,736 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

