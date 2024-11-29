International Students: A Vital Pillar of Quebec Universities - The FQPPU publishes a report highlighting their crucial role

Key Points:

The presence of international students helps to counteract the decline in local enrollment and contributes to the stability of various programs, especially in francophone universities, ensuring these programs remain accessible.

For the 2024–2025 academic year, revenue from international students accounts for over 75% of the "new" grants allocated by the Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur to Quebec universities.

to universities. The FQPPU advocates for measures to enhance universities' recruitment capabilities, preserve their autonomy, and strengthen collaboration within the academic community.

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In 2022–2023, international students played a crucial role in stabilizing various programs that had been weakened by a decline in local enrollment. This finding is highlighted in Les étudiant•es internationaux•ales dans les universités québécoises : Portrait de la situation, a report in which the Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) sheds light on their vital role in shaping the future of higher education in Quebec.

Following the introduction of Bill 74, the report illustrates that international students are much more than just a source of funding. They enhance academic vitality, foster innovation, and broaden the global reach of Quebec's universities, particularly francophone institutions.

A Clear Diagnosis: Major Contributions to Our Universities

The report highlights two key findings:

Stabilizing enrollment: International students play a crucial role in offsetting the decline in local enrollment, especially at francophone universities and those located outside urban areas, such as UQAC, UQTR, and UQAM. Given the ongoing challenge of underfunding, their presence is essential for maintaining the sustainability of many programs.

Recommendations to Safeguard the University Network

Considering these findings, the FQPPU recommends several specific actions for any government aiming to protect the integrity and vitality of Quebec universities:

Establish a baseline for recruiting international students to ensure program diversity and stability. Preserve universities' autonomy in managing admissions, as this principle is essential for fulfilling their public interest mission. Create a consultation process with academic stakeholders to improve strategic decision-making related to international student admissions.

A Call to Action

"International students are more than just an asset to higher education in Quebec. In light of a significant demographic decline, our report highlights their crucial role in sustaining our universities and program offerings. Therefore, it is essential to ensure and promote their inclusion in collaboration with key stakeholders in the sector," stated Madeleine Pastinelli, president of the FQPPU.

