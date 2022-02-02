The acclaimed star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced today that Simu Liu, Marvel Studios star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, is returning to his hometown to take on a new role: host of The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast. The first in-person iteration of the show since 2019, this year's event will be held at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15 and broadcast and streamed live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

"It's an absolute honour to be hosting The 51st Annual JUNO Awards," said Simu Liu. "Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown makes the experience even more special to me."

This past year, Liu made history as the star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (2021), which earned him The People's Choice Award for Favourite Action Movie Star. He also made headlines last December after a widely-applauded hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Prior to that, Liu starred for five seasons in the CBC original comedy series Kim's Convenience, which won the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in 2017. The show later went on to win the award for Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. Liu's other film and television credits include ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and NBC's Taken. His memoir, "We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story," will be released by HarperCollins in May 2022.

Tickets for The 2022 JUNO Awards start at $39.95 and go on sale Friday, March 4.

