International Safety Advances Canadian Tech Sovereignty and Expands Life-Safety Product Line

Independent Canadian company strengthens in-house platforms and partners with world-class European and Canadian manufacturers

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - International Safety, a Canadian-owned and independently built technology and life-safety solutions company, today announced major progress in its long-term strategy of technological sovereignty, alongside a significant upgrade to its product mix through new partnerships with leading European and Canadian manufacturers.

For years, International Safety has invested in developing its own in-house platforms rather than relying on large U.S. technology providers. That decision has become a major competitive advantage over the last twelve months as big tech companies in the United States take a more nationalistic turn and become increasingly drawn into American culture-war dynamics.

"While giant platforms were distracted by political theatrics and sudden policy shifts, we stayed focused on our mission," said KC Chang, Business Manager at International Safety. "Our technological independence has allowed us to remain steady, responsive, and deeply aligned with the needs of Canadian industries. That stability is not just an asset -- it's a strategic advantage."

Canadian-Built Technology on Canadian Soil

International Safety has accelerated its transition to a sovereign, Canada-centred technology stack, including:

Dedicated Canadian virtual server infrastructure , ensuring data is hosted on Canadian soil and remains under Canadian jurisdiction.

, ensuring data is hosted on Canadian soil and remains under Canadian jurisdiction. In-house Canadian software developers and engineers , focused on building and maintaining International Safety's shopping platform and asset management platform .

, focused on building and maintaining International Safety's and . Direct, unfiltered feedback from customers, allowing rapid updates and improvements based on real-world needs, instead of foreign market pressures or external political agendas.

"What we're building is not reactive to global tech volatility," added Chang. "It's proactive, deliberate, and built specifically for the customers who depend on us: first responders, Canadian mining operations, military teams, infrastructure agencies, water works departments, and other essential sectors. These organizations can't afford unpredictability, so we designed our systems to eliminate it."

This focus reflects a broader shift across Canada, as governments, policy makers, and private organizations increasingly prioritize domestic control over critical digital infrastructure and services. International Safety is not simply benefiting from that trend -- it is actively embodying and advancing it.

Not All Change Is Technological: A Strategic Product Shift

International Safety's evolution over the past year extends beyond software and servers. The company has also undertaken a deliberate transformation of its product mix, tightening its focus on world-class brands synonymous with life safety and engineering excellence.

In the last twelve months, International Safety has added to its catalog several leading European and Canadian manufacturers whose products are trusted globally in mission-critical environments:

Petzl (France) – A world-renowned leader in technical climbing, rope access, and rescue equipment used by professionals in high-risk environments .

– A world-renowned leader in technical climbing, rope access, and rescue equipment used by professionals in . Delta Plus (Europe) – A major international manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial safety solutions .

– A major international manufacturer of and . Blackline Safety (Canada) – A Canadian innovator in connected worker safety , lone worker monitoring , and gas detection technologies .

– A Canadian innovator in , , and . Tractel (France) – A respected global manufacturer specializing in fall protection, suspended access, and height safety equipment.

"These partnerships are intentional," said Chang. "We're not just increasing the number of products we offer. We're curating a catalog that reflects the same principles we apply to our technology: precision, reliability, and life-critical performance. These brands are the best in the world at what they do, and our customers deserve that level of quality."

By combining sovereign, independently controlled technology with a refined portfolio of premium safety products, International Safety is positioning itself as a uniquely integrated provider: one that can support both the digital and physical dimensions of industrial safety across Canada.

A Long-Term Bet That Paid Off

International Safety's leadership emphasizes that the company's current position is the result of years of disciplined, sometimes contrarian, decision-making.

"What may look like foresight today started as a simple commitment to doing things the right way," said Chang. "We chose to build our own tools, our own platforms, and our own ecosystem because we believed in independence and sovereignty long before it became a national talking point. Now that Canada is clearly moving in that direction, we're ready -- and we're accelerating."

The company plans to continue investing in Canadian engineering talent, further strengthen its sovereign infrastructure, and expand both its technology capabilities and product offering in close alignment with customer needs.

About International Safety

International Safety is an independent Canadian technology and life-safety solutions company specializing in software, equipment, and support for frontline professionals and industrial sectors. Serving first responders, mining operations, military organizations, infrastructure agencies, water works departments, and other essential industries, International Safety combines sovereign Canadian-built platforms with premium global safety brands to deliver reliability, agility, and mission-critical performance.

For more information, visit InternationalSafety.com .

