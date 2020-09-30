International Protest Happening in Major Cities Demanding Montreal Based Pornhub Be Shut Down for Alleged Child Rape and Trafficking Videos

Protestors Will Gather in Montreal, Los Angeles, and London After Two Million Sign Petition to Shut Down Pornhub

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- On October 2, International Day of Non-Violence, protestors will gather outside the Pornhub/MindGeek main office in Montreal , as well as in Los Angeles , and London from 11am-2pm calling for the site to be shut down for allegedly enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children, as evidenced by a growing number of public cases.

In recent news , an alleged sex trafficker from the United States was arrested after he was verified by Pornhub. He was caught selling videos on Pornhub of himself sexually assaulting a child as part of a program where Pornhub would earn 35 percent of the revenue from the alleged crime scene footage.

With signers from 192 countries, anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait 's "Traffickinghub" petition to shut down Pornhub recently surpassed two million signatures. The campaign, based on numerous examples of real videos of child sexual abuse, adult trafficking, assault, and rape—all monetized on Pornhub—also released a viral video which has gained 33 million cumulative views. The non-religious, non-partisan movement has been endorsed by over 300 organizations.

"For years, videos featuring the sexual exploitation, rape and trafficking of women and youth have been made available and monetized by Pornhub and its parent entity MindGeek," said MP Arnold Viersen "Canadians would be outraged to learn that MindGeek operates out of Canada and to date has not faced a single charge. It's time to demand an end to this impunity for sexual exploitation."

Inspired by the petition, a multi-party group of Canadian members of parliament sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March asking the Government of Canada to investigate Pornhub and MindGeek. The letter was signed by Senator Julie Miville-Dechéne, Independent Senator for Quebec along with eight other MPs and Senators from across Canada.

Pornhub does not verify the age of those who are used in millions of videos it profits from. "Pornhub, as well as any other commercial porn websites, should effectively verify the age of its users and those used in the videos it distributes, to prevent children and young people from accessing sexually explicit material online or being abused to make that material," said Julie Miville-Dechéne, Independent Senator for Quebec.

The Traffickinghub movement has drawn support from celebrities and notable adult industry performers. Jenna Jameson known as "The Queen of Porn" recently said, "Pornhub profits off of the rape and torture of women and children. Take a stand against these monsters at MindGeek...Shut it DOWN." A significant number of adult industry performers have also signed the petition to shutter the site alongside millions of concerned citizens globally.

The Montreal based group Arreter ExploitationHub is organizing the Montreal protest. Additional details can be found at traffickinghub.com/downloads.

Social distancing and COVID precaution measures will be implemented during the protest.

SOURCE Exodus Cry

For further information: Laila Mickelwait, [email protected], 951-990-9960