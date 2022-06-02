International NASH Day 2022 Highlights the Risks of Fatty Liver Disease

International NASH Day was created to raise the visibility and urgency around fatty liver disease and its more advanced form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which affects more than 115 million people around the world.

Reversing, and even preventing fatty liver disease is possible. June 9, 2022 is International NASH Day.

NASH is rapidly becoming the most common indication for liver transplant in North America. NAFLD (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) is the earlier stage where an excess amount of fat has built up in the liver.

Medical experts know that fatty liver disease is one of the most widespread, and undiagnosed, health conditions in this country, and cases are increasing at an alarming rate. "NAFLD related deaths are projected to double in the next 10 years. There are actions we can take to address this...habits we can change now," said Dr. Mark Swain, Hepatologist at the University of Calgary, Alberta.

"Reversing, and even preventing fatty liver disease is possible. Speak with your Physician today about your risks, get assessed, and avoid cirrhosis, liver transplants and liver cancer." said Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance.

Patients at risk, can ask their Family Practice Physician to evaluate them for NAFLD, and identify any risks that might lead to them developing NASH, the more serious condition.

Dr. Supriya Joshi, Hepatologist, Mississauga, Ontario says: "Public awareness, Physician awareness and education will help the global community." "Early intervention can prevent this disease."

Referring to Canada's first study projecting the impact over the next 10 years, Dr. Swain adds, "there is a sub-population of those with fatty liver disease who will progress to liver cirrhosis, liver failure and death."

About Fatty Liver Alliance

Fatty Liver Alliance is a trusted not-for-profit organization that raises awareness and educates Canadians about the risks, causes and complications of fatty liver disease and by advocating for access to approved treatments and care for those who already have NAFLD and NASH.

