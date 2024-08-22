Urgent Call to Action: Canadians Deserve Equal Access to Life-Saving Liver Treatment--Sign the Petition Now!

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fatty Liver Alliance is calling on all Canadians to support a crucial petition urging Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to apply to Health Canada for the approval of Rezdiffra, the first and only drug approved for treating MASH, a severe and progressive form of fatty liver disease. With an estimated 38% of Canada's 40 million population potentially affected by Metabolic Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), and approximately 20% of these cases expected to advance to MASH, the urgency for access to effective treatment cannot be overstated.

Sign the petition here: https://globalliver.salsalabs.org/petitionrezdiffracanada

Rezdiffra represents a breakthrough in the treatment of MASH, offering hope to millions who suffer from this silent but serious condition. Despite being approved in the United States, Canadians currently do not have access to this life-saving medication. The petition, available at https://globalliver.salsalabs.org/petitionrezdiffracanada , seeks to change that by encouraging Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to take the necessary steps to bring Rezdiffra to Canada.

Dr. Mark Swain, Hepatologist at the University of Calgary and one of the founding members of CanNASH, emphasized the importance of this effort: "MASH is a significant health issue in Canada, with thousands of patients at risk of developing progressive liver disease and cirrhosis. The availability of Rezdiffra in Canada would be a major step forward in providing these patients with the care they need. I strongly support this petition and urge Canadians to add their voices."

Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, added, "Our mission is to raise awareness about the risks, causes, and complications of fatty liver disease and to advocate for those already diagnosed with MASLD and MASH. The approval of Rezdiffra in Canada would be a monumental achievement for our community, providing access to a proven treatment for those who need it most. Canadians must act now to ensure that no one is left behind."

Why Canadians Need to Act Now

MASH is more than just a liver disease—it is a national health crisis. Without access to effective treatments like Rezdiffra, the consequences for Canadians living with MASH can be severe, leading to liver failure, the need for a transplant, or even death. The approval of this drug in Canada would offer new hope to countless families affected by this condition.

By signing the petition, Canadians can make their voices heard and help ensure that those suffering from MASH have access to the same life-saving treatments available elsewhere. The time to act is now.

The Fatty Liver Alliance raises awareness about the risks, causes, and complications of fatty liver disease and helps those already diagnosed with MASLD and MASH by advocating for access to approved treatments and care.

