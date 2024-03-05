International Energy Company Win Adds Over 14,000 North American Retail Gas Stations to Givex's Growing Network

Ongoing deployment to meaningfully expand active locations, surpassing the current global count of 132,000+

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is pleased to announce that a Fortune 500 international energy company chose Givex's industry-leading gift card program to power its entire North American network of gas stations.

"Our focus on delivering a truly integrated, secure and scalable platform continues to reinforce Givex as a leader in stored value solutions and transaction services," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "The confidence shown by this new client to replace their incumbent provider speaks volumes to our ability to deliver custom programs and seamless integration to the world's largest brands. We look forward to deepening this relationship in the future."

In addition to its stored-value engagement services which include gift cards and loyalty, Givex offers GivexPOS, a leading point-of-sale system, GivexPay, a global payment processing solution and more.

About Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF)

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

