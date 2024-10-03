Givex Partners with Bridge to Unlock Billions in Unredeemed Gift Card Funds through Digital Wallets

New integration enables merchants to digitize gift cards, increase engagement, and enhance consumer convenience through Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), a global leader in gift card processing solutions, has partnered with Bridge, a pioneer in add-to-wallet technology, to digitize physical gift cards. This partnership aims to revolutionize how consumers store, track, and redeem gift cards through digital wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay, helping merchants modernize their gift card programs while unlocking billions in unredeemed gift card funds.

Through Bridge, consumers can seamlessly add their gift cards to their digital wallets, which takes them directly to an offer page, followed by a merchant-branded site displaying tailored promotions or content. While the gift card is stored in the digital wallet, merchants can send targeted push notifications to cardholders, providing an additional touchpoint for customer engagement. Of the 30% of customers who add gift cards to Apple or Google Wallet, up to 25% convert on a promotional offer, driving further interaction and sales.

According to a 2023 survey by Bankrate, Americans collectively hold nearly $23 billion in unused gift cards or $187 per person. Through this partnership, Givex and Bridge will empower merchants and consumers alike, unlocking the potential of these unredeemed funds by enhancing accessibility and driving usage through mobile devices.

"Our partnership with Bridge enhances the value we bring to our merchant partners by integrating state-of-the-art mobile wallet technology into our gift card platform," said Mo Char, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex. "Together, we are increasing the convenience of gift cards for consumers while enabling merchants to better connect with their customers and maximize the potential of their gift card programs."

Tristan Roffey, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridge, added, "This collaboration with Givex represents a significant milestone for both bridge and the industry as a whole. By making gift cards more accessible through mobile wallets and providing merchants with the tools to engage with their customers through push notifications, we are helping unlock billions of dollars in unredeemed gift card funds for consumers and offering merchants a new, effective way to drive revenue."

The Bridge integration is available as an add-on for existing and future Givex gift card clients in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. This partnership between Givex and Bridge empowers both merchants and consumers by delivering tools that enhance convenience, engagement, and loyalty. Together, the combined technologies offer merchants new opportunities for growth while providing consumers with a more connected, seamless, and convenient shopping experience.

About Givex

Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.Givex.com.

About Bridge

Bridge is on a mission to empower consumers and merchants by transforming and digitizing branded payment experiences. Our market-leading add-to-wallet technology redefines how gift cards are managed and used, turning physical cards into dynamic digital assets that drive engagement and loyalty. By seamlessly integrating with popular mobile wallets, Bridge makes it easier for consumers to connect with the brands they love while enabling merchants to unlock new growth opportunities. Visit www.bridgecard.app to learn more.

