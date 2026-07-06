International Business University Marks a Transformative First Six Months of 2026 with Convocation Milestone

Convocation 2026 brought together students, faculty, families, and the broader IBU community to celebrate the achievements of a diverse graduating class. Graduates were formally conferred their degrees and welcomed into IBU's growing alumni network.

Each graduate crossed the stage and was recognized by Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chancellor of IBU and Member of the Order of Canada, marking the completion of their academic journey and the beginning of the next chapter in their professional lives.

Six Months of Momentum and Growth

While Convocation celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2026, it also represented the culmination of a period of significant momentum for the university.

During the first half of 2026, IBU expanded its footprint through the opening of new campuses in Toronto and Ottawa, creating additional spaces for learning, collaboration, and community engagement. The university also strengthened its academic offerings with the launch of the Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MSc in Applied AI), reflecting its commitment to preparing graduates for emerging industries and the evolving needs of employers.

IBU further enhanced student and graduate opportunities through new pathway partnerships like with Sheridan College, while initiatives such as Bank Your Future, delivered in partnership with Scotiabank, connected students directly with employers and career pathways. Participation in events such as the Black Creator Academy's Big Pitch showcased the university's support for entrepreneurship, innovation, and emerging talent.

Beyond academics and career development, IBU continued to strengthen its growing community. The inaugural IBU Alumni Meet brought graduates together to foster professional connections and mentorship opportunities, while the IBU Signal provided a platform for thought leadership and knowledge sharing among students, faculty, alumni, and industry partners.

The university also expanded its engagement within Canada's innovation ecosystem through participation in Sovereign 2026 with Canurta Therapeutics and Toronto Tech Week and its MOU with Kanata North Business Association, reinforcing its commitment to connecting students with leaders and opportunities at the intersection of business, technology, and innovation.

Together, these achievements reflect IBU's commitment to building an educational experience that extends beyond the classroom. Convocation 2026 stands as the culmination of these efforts and a powerful reminder that the university's progress is ultimately measured by the success of its students.

Looking Ahead

As IBU enters the second half of 2026, the university will continue building on the momentum generated during the first six months of the year. With expanded campuses in Toronto and Ottawa, new academic offerings, strengthened industry and academic partnerships, and a growing alumni community, IBU remains focused on creating innovative learning experiences that prepare graduates for an evolving global economy.

The achievements of the first half of 2026 have established a strong foundation for future growth and impact. As the Class of 2026 joins IBU's alumni network, the university looks forward to continuing its mission of developing business leaders, innovators, and changemakers who will contribute to industries and communities around the world.

https://ibu.ca/press-release/international-business-university-marks-a-transformative-first-six-months-of-2026-with-convocation-milestone/

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a higher education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program--positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

SOURCE International Business University

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