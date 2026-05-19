Beyond the Degree: International Business University Launches the IBU Signal to Deliver Validated Skills and Abilities to Employers

The IBU Signal provides students and employers with validated evidence of applied competencies, with a strong emphasis on human and higher‑order cognitive skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and adaptability. These capabilities underpin transferability across roles and support effective change management in dynamic work environments. It represents a shift from credentials based solely on course completion to a system grounded in the demonstrated assessment of performance and proven ability.

The announcement was made during a showcase event titled The First IBU Signal, which served as the public reveal of the university's new comprehensive skills record, including its name, design, and purpose. The event also marked its first official issuance to students.

"In her comments to the Ontario business community, President Vezina passionately shared "we heard you and we responded. Ontario companies, shared directly with us the most important skills university graduates need to have and today, with the guidance of our Industry Advisory Council and members of the Future Talent Research Institute we are showcasing our response to your call for action. Our goal was to design alongside industry an approach that would make skills visible, credible, and trusted by employers. With the IBU Signal, we are intentionally developing and measuring students on the core human, higher‑order cognitive skills and AI-Digital Fluency skills that you have told us are required for success today's workplace. It is how we will ensure our graduates are not only educated, but ready to contribute with confidence from day one."

Developed through a deliberate process of research, validation, and curriculum redesign, the IBU Signal reflects the university's next‑generation approach to education. IBU engaged employers, analyzed labour‑market expectations, and aligned its programs to ensure that skills are not only taught, but intentionally built, observed, and measured across the student experience.

"The world of work is shifting fast, and IBU is preparing its graduates to meet this moment. We reached out to 78 employers to research what they needed most, and they were clear: they were searching for people who arrive equipped with the right skills, ready to apply them, and able to make an impact from day one. The IBU Signal was built from those real-world insights; delivering exactly what graduates have always deserved: validated proof of what they know, what they can do, and how ready they are to contribute," said Gina Jeneroux, Professor of Practice in Future Work and Skills at International Business University.

The introduction of the IBU Signal underscores IBU's broader institutional commitment, aligned with Ontario's vision for a future‑ready workforce. It reinforces the university's goal of producing outcomes‑driven, skills‑based business education, ensuring graduates are prepared not only with knowledge, but with validated skills and abilities that meet the demands of today's evolving labour market.

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a graduate education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program--positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

SOURCE International Business University

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