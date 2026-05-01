International Business University Celebrated Expansion with the Grand Opening for IBU Ottawa Campus

Ottawa's economic landscape offers a dynamic mix of global technology firms, high growth startups and scaleups, life sciences, clean energy innovators, and federal research institutions. The city's Economic Development Strategy identifies innovation, talent development, and technology adoption as central to its future competitiveness, while the federal government has emphasized that Canada is at a pivotal moment in artificial intelligence and digital modernization.

Against this backdrop, IBU's expansion into Ottawa reflects the university's broader objective of playing a critical role in strengthening innovation ecosystems and preparing graduates who can lead technological advancement, manage complex international markets, and drive the competitiveness and economic growth of Canadian organizations at home and abroad.

The grand opening featured remarks from the Honourable Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security; Dr. Asima Vezina, President & Vice ‑Chancellor, and Dr. Alastair Summerlee, Ottawa Campus Academic Principal. The program also included remarks from Ms. Kelly Daize, Executive Director of the Kanata North Business Association, representing Kanata North; Canada's largest technology park and one of the country's leading hubs for innovation and high‑growth technology firms. Her participation underscored the strong connection between IBU Ottawa and the region's tech ecosystem, as the event brought together academic partners, industry stakeholders, faculty, students, and community members to mark an important moment for higher education in the National Capital Region.

A key highlight of the day was the formalization of new academic pathways and partnerships. IBU announced the signing of an academic pathway Memorandum of Understanding with La Cité, alongside two new industry partnerships with Tech Access Canada and Kanata North Business Association. Together, these agreements expand access to graduate education, strengthen workforce alignment, and create new opportunities for experiential learning, reinforcing IBU's commitment to building long term collaborations that support Ottawa's innovation driven economy.

Marking the significance of the grand opening, Dr. Vezina shared, "This moment reflects IBU's commitment to developing the talent Canada needs as AI, digital transformation, and global market shifts reshape the economy. Our programs focus on technology and innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced global business strategy; preparing graduates with the skills needed across various industrial sectors to build, scale, and support new and existing ventures, navigate evolving trade frameworks and tariff environments, and strengthen the resilient international supply chains Canada depends on. Ottawa's position as a global technology centre - home to federal research institutions, international firms, and one of Canada's most educated workforces; makes it the ideal place for this expansion."

In his address, the Honourable Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, highlighted: "In the face of economic uncertainty, ensuring Ontario has a strong, dynamic business workforce is critical to our province's success," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "International Business University's new campus in Ottawa will equip the graduates our top industries need with a world-class education so they can continue driving our economy on the global stage."

IBU Ottawa is currently offering two of the university's flagship Master of Business Administration programs, designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy:

MBA in Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

MBA in Global Business Management

Delivered through small class sizes, a strong and diverse faculty, and industry‑relevant capstone and classroom experiences, these programs strengthen the connection between academic learning and real‑world application.

Adding to this, Dr. Alastair Summerlee, Ottawa Campus Academic Principal, noted: "Establishing IBU Ottawa allowed us to broaden access to high-quality business programs while maintaining academic rigor and strong industry integration. The campus is built to foster partnerships with local employers and create hands-on learning opportunities that will prepare students to lead and innovate in a competitive global environment."

The event concluded with a networking reception that brought together government representatives, educational partners, industry leaders, and members of the IBU community, underscoring the university's dedication to cultivating meaningful partnerships and long‑term collaboration.

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a graduate education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program--positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

SOURCE International Business University

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