Sheridan and International Business University launch strategic partnership to expand business education pathways

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Sheridan College and International Business University (IBU) have formalized a collaborative new partnership designed to transform academic mobility and unlock advanced opportunities for business learners.

IBU and Sheridan Group MOU Signing (CNW Group/International Business University)

Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding, the two institutions will work together to create pathways that enable Sheridan business graduates to move seamlessly into IBU's master's programs. This work recognizes the exceptional caliber of Sheridan's business students and sets the stage for future collaboration that could expand access to IBU's master's programs through a jointly developed academic delivery model, grounded in shared faculty expertise and thoughtful, collaborative program design.

The partnership also includes joint development of undergraduate and graduate pathways, transfer credit agreements, student and faculty exchanges, and expanded research collaboration - providing new, flexible options for learners at every stage of their academic journey.

"We are committed to providing our students with creative and flexible learning opportunities," says Shahrzad Farzinpak, Dean, Pilon School of Business at Sheridan. "This partnership represents a bold step toward creating transformative avenues for our students and faculty. Together, Sheridan and IBU are building advanced pathways that elevate our learners, recognize their achievements, and strengthen our academic communities."

With strong faculty engagement and ongoing program review, the collaboration will continue to evolve to meet the needs of learners and the rapidly shifting business landscape.

"This partnership reinforces Sheridan's commitment to fueling our communities and economy through the development of future-ready business leaders," says Mary Vaughan, Provost and Vice President, Academic at Sheridan. "By co-creating new pathways--including graduate-level progression--we're opening doors to opportunities that would otherwise remain out of reach for many students."

"This collaboration with IBU reflects Sheridan's commitment to expanding accessible, world-class educational pathways for our learners," says Dr. Cindy Gouveia, President and Vice Chancellor at Sheridan. "Through faculty expertise and a shared vision for academic excellence, we are creating a future where Sheridan students can advance seamlessly from diploma to degree to master's programming right here on our own campuses."

"IBU is proud to partner with Sheridan in strengthening the pathways that help learners advance through the higher –education system with clarity and purpose," says Dr. Asima Vezina, President and Vice Chancellor at IBU. "When colleges and universities work together as a connected network, we create powerful opportunities for students to build on their achievements and pursue higher level credentials that might otherwise feel out of reach. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to opening doors, expanding access, and supporting learners as they move confidently toward graduate– level– study and future career success."

"At IBU, we believe that strong partnerships are the foundation of meaningful academic innovation," says Dr. István Imre, Executive Dean and Vice President Academic at IBU. "By aligning our graduate programs with Sheridan's exceptional business curriculum, we are creating clear, impactful pathways that empower learners to advance their education with confidence and purpose. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to developing future ready professionals who will lead with insight, integrity, and global perspective."

About Sheridan

Sheridan is one of Canada's leading postsecondary institutions, known for its applied research, strong skilled trades programs, and deep industry partnerships. With campuses in Brampton, Mississauga, and Oakville, Sheridan offers a broad range of credentials -- from apprenticeships and certificates to diplomas and degrees -- designed to prepare learners for real-world problem solving and job-ready success.

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a higher education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program--positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

SOURCE International Business University

For media inquiries, please contact: Sheridan College, Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; International Business University, Flossy Lobo, Email: [email protected]