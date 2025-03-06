INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC and PLANO, Texas, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV: IBAT) announces today that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Michael Rutledge as interim Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Effective today, Mr. Michael Rutledge will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer from Doug Smith, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since December 11, 2023. Mr. Rutledge, CPA, is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience as chief financial officer of multiple publicly traded companies across various industries. He has a strong background in corporate finance, SEC reporting, and strategic growth initiatives, including IPOs and M&A.

The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and has engaged executive search firms to assist in the process.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

The Company's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction housed in patented extraction towers that are enclosed in a modular, shippable platform able to be loaded and brought into production within a short time frame from the day of arrival on a customer site. Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advanced extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine deposits and returning the same water to the subsurface aquifer. The Company's unique patented technology ensures faster delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact and lower costs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Iris Jancik"

Iris Jancik, CEO

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Contact [email protected]/ 713-724-3627