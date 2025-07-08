International Battery Metals LTD. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC and PLANO, Texas, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV: IBAT) & (OTCQB: IBATF) today announced that the Company's stock has successfully uplisted and commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "IBATF". Uplisting was achieved following a successful application and approval process to verify that IBAT meets OTCQB listing qualifications.

Joseph Mills, Chief Executive Officer of IBAT, commented, "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents another milestone for our Company and reflects our commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. This achievement enhances our visibility with investors in the U.S. markets and supports our continued momentum as we move through 2025 and beyond."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a reputable public market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The exchange offers investors essential data to evaluate, value, and trade securities. IBAT's inclusion in the OTC Markets Group is expected to support the expansion and diversification of its global shareholder base.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable platforms that are able to be transported and commissioned into production within a short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advanced extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB, nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

