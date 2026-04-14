MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The 10th edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum, co-organized by Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro, concluded today at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, with strong attendance and numerous positive announcements that will enable Québec's aerospace ecosystem to continue building on its current momentum.

More than 1,700 participants from 412 different companies and organizations took part in Canada's largest aerospace gathering. Over 2,500 business connections were organized in the B2B lounge as part of the Forum.

Key highlights

Numerous announcements were made as part of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum:

Investments totaling nearly $4.5 million by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for two industrial clusters,Aéro Montréal and Propulsion Québec, as well as Sous–traitance industrielle du Québec, to structure the defence ecosystem and help SMEs navigate this high–growth market. The announcement was made by Minister Mélanie Joly;

Numerous partnerships and installations at YMX Innovation, Aéroports de Montréal's technology campus located at YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. A strategic hub of the Espace Aéro innovation zone, this site currently hosts or will soon host: Protospace, an Airbus–exclusive space dedicated to experimentation, productivity, and training; An automated drone–based surveillance project for the Airbus site in Mirabel, in collaboration with Exo–Drone; The activities of the National Research Council Canada in advanced air mobility through its Drone Innovation Centre; The new state–of–the–art center known as ARCTIC, developed by the H2CanFly consortium; The establishment of a drone assembly plant by Volatus; The first equipment installations by WatchOut, a Franco–Swiss company specializing in AI–powered autonomous machining cells;

A cooperation agreement between the Espace Aéro innovation zone and MILA, Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, aimed at fostering greater synergy and collaboration between the aerospace industry and the artificial intelligence sector;

"This 10th edition of the Forum, held under the theme of collaboration, made it possible not only to forge lasting business relationships, but also to confirm Québec's key position in global aerospace innovation. Everything is in place for Québec's aerospace ecosystem to continue its growth and ensure that all of Québec benefits from it, provided we continue to support our companies and institutions so they can reach their full potential."

Mélanie Lussier, CEO of Aéro Montréal and Pascal Désilets, Executive Director, Espace Aéro

The 2026 edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum was made possible thanks to the following partners:

Airbus – Partner

Pratt & Whitney Canada – Associate Partner

Bombardier – Strategic Innovation Partner

CAE, Dassault Systèmes, Rolls-Royce Canada, Siemens – Innovation Partners

Aéroports de Montréal – Innovation Infrastructure s Partner

Partner Air Canada – International Partner

Investissement Québec – Collaborating Partner +

BDO – B2B Partner

Flying Whales, Government of Quebec – Collaborating Partners

Consortium for Aerospace Research and Innovation in Quebec (CRIAQ), Héroux-Devtek – Expert Partners +

Caisse des travailleuses et travailleurs unis Desjardins, National Research Council of Canada, EY – Expert Partners

Communauté Métropolitaine de Montréal – Institutional Partner

BCI Aerospace, Bell Textron Canada, FTAI Aviation, MILA, La Caisse, STRIX, Portage Cybertech – Ecosystem Partners

ABOUT AÉRO MONTRÉAL

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace industry cluster, has the mission of mobilizing stakeholders across Québec's aerospace ecosystem -- companies, institutions, research centers, associations, and unions -- with the goal of increasing its competitiveness and attractiveness on the global stage, while supporting its transformation, outreach, and growth. Aéro Montréal's activities are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada, Québec, and the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as its corporate members.

For more information : www.aeromontreal.ca.

ABOUT ESPACE AÉRO

Created to position Quebec as a global leader in sustainable and intelligent air mobility, Espace Aéro--the province's aerospace innovation zone--brings together key industry players, academic and research institutions, as well as SMEs and major international organizations. Its mission is to foster collaborative innovation and accelerate the transition toward decarbonized and autonomous aviation, while strengthening the attractiveness and international reach of Quebec's aerospace sector. Espace Aéro is built around three strategic hubs in Montréal, Mirabel, and Longueuil, and promotes synergy, excellence, and boldness to transform the industry.

For more information : www.espaceaero.ca.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

Media contact: Christopher Young, [email protected], 514-943-7365