News provided byAéro Montréal
Apr 14, 2026, 17:49 ET
Apr 14, 2026, 17:49 ET
MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The 10th edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum, co-organized by Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro, concluded today at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, with strong attendance and numerous positive announcements that will enable Québec's aerospace ecosystem to continue building on its current momentum.
More than 1,700 participants from 412 different companies and organizations took part in Canada's largest aerospace gathering. Over 2,500 business connections were organized in the B2B lounge as part of the Forum.
Key highlights
Numerous announcements were made as part of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum:
"This 10th edition of the Forum, held under the theme of collaboration, made it possible not only to forge lasting business relationships, but also to confirm Québec's key position in global aerospace innovation. Everything is in place for Québec's aerospace ecosystem to continue its growth and ensure that all of Québec benefits from it, provided we continue to support our companies and institutions so they can reach their full potential."
Mélanie Lussier, CEO of Aéro Montréal and Pascal Désilets, Executive Director, Espace Aéro
The 2026 edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum was made possible thanks to the following partners:
ABOUT AÉRO MONTRÉAL
Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace industry cluster, has the mission of mobilizing stakeholders across Québec's aerospace ecosystem -- companies, institutions, research centers, associations, and unions -- with the goal of increasing its competitiveness and attractiveness on the global stage, while supporting its transformation, outreach, and growth. Aéro Montréal's activities are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada, Québec, and the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as its corporate members.
For more information : www.aeromontreal.ca.
ABOUT ESPACE AÉRO
Created to position Quebec as a global leader in sustainable and intelligent air mobility, Espace Aéro--the province's aerospace innovation zone--brings together key industry players, academic and research institutions, as well as SMEs and major international organizations. Its mission is to foster collaborative innovation and accelerate the transition toward decarbonized and autonomous aviation, while strengthening the attractiveness and international reach of Quebec's aerospace sector. Espace Aéro is built around three strategic hubs in Montréal, Mirabel, and Longueuil, and promotes synergy, excellence, and boldness to transform the industry.
For more information : www.espaceaero.ca.
SOURCE Aéro Montréal
Media contact: Christopher Young, [email protected], 514-943-7365
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