MONTREAL, April 14 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Interligne is launching The Registry: LGBTQ+ spaces and resources available online now. The purpose of this registry is to bring together a set of spaces and resources from across Canada offering services for individuals who are part of LGBTQ+ communities. This initiative has become possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Justice. Anyone interested can now consult The Registry on the Interligne website.

Bringing together nearly a thousand resources from across the country, this tool allows users to have easy access to important information on spaces and resources in addition to knowing their services offered and their location. People who use the guide will be able to rate spaces and resources from 1 to 5 stars as well as give their opinion on the places they have visited thanks to The Registry.

A necessary and innovative tool

The Registry addresses an important need for LGBTQ+ communities in Canada. "It is essential for LGBTQ+ communities to have access to inclusive and safe spaces. With The Registry, Interligne wanted to empower marginalized communities by letting them assess spaces and resources based on their own experiences" reports Pascal Vaillancourt, Director at Interligne.

The Registry relies on the mobilization of LGBTQ+ communities so that they contribute to the quality of its content. By sharing their experiences, users participate in the evolution of The Registry, which relies on these opinions in order to be able to organize spaces and resources that specifically meet the needs of LGBTQ+ communities.

Visible spaces and resources

Interligne wants to mobilize people who work for businesses or organizations seeking to offer inclusive services to LGBTQ+ people. To do this, the organization has created a sticker that spaces listed in The Registry can display on their window. With this easily identifiable sticker, organizations send a clear message to the public that they have inclusive and safe values for LGBTQ+ communities. As of today, spaces and resources wishing to be part of The Registry can apply via the Interligne website by answering a short questionnaire.

To consult The Registry: LGBTQ+ spaces and resources: interligne.co/registry

To contact the crisis line: 1 888 505-1010

About Interligne

Interligne is a front-line organization that, through its listening, intervention and awareness services, contributes to the well-being of people affected by sexual diversity and the plurality of genders.

SOURCE Interligne

For further information: Communications contact: Mail : [email protected], Phone : 514 679-6699