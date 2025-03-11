Interligne sounds the alarm : urgent mobilization for the mental health 2ELGBTQIA+ communities

The organization has teamed up with Leger to conduct a Canada-wide study.

MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The mental health of 2ELGBTQIA+ people is in crisis, and it's time to act. Interligne presents striking results of a Canada-wide study conducted by Leger with the support of Women and Gender equality Canada will be unveiled. The study highlights gaps and needs in psychological support for these communities.

To access the study results, click here (in French only).

Interligne x Léger (CNW Group/Interligne)

Alarming figures call for action

The study, carried out among 2,007 Canadians, compares the mental health of 2ELGBTQIA+ people with that of people not from these communities. The results are unequivocal:

86% of 2ELGBTQIA+ people have experienced at least one mental health challenge in the past year, compared to 64% of non-2ELGBTQIA+ people.

When it comes to support, the study also reveals marked dissatisfaction:

68% of 2ELGBTQIA+ respondents said they were satisfied with the support they received.

A call to action for increased support

« These figures confirm what we observe on a daily basis: a crying lack of adapted resources. It is imperative that decision-makers recognize this reality and act swiftly to fund accessible and sustainable support services. », affirms Pascal Vaillancourt, General Manager of Interligne.

TOGETHER, LET'S MOBILIZE FOR BETTER ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN 2ELGBTQIA+ COMMUNITIES

About Interligne

Interligne is a front-line community organization that, since 1980, has been contributing to the well-being of people affected by sexual and gender diversity through its listening, intervention and awareness-raising services. Through its actions, the organization aims to break the isolation of 2ELGBTQIA+ people, provide concrete support adapted to mental health issues, and sensitize the general public and decision-makers to the realities of LGBTQ+ communities. Interligne depends on community support to pursue its mission. Your commitment is essential to ensure the sustainability of these actions and to make a real difference.

