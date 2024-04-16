Two Indigenous Chefs Journey Along the Pow Wow Trail and Serve Their Own Unique Food While Celebrating the Rich History and Culture of First Nations in Ontario.

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - InterINDigital Entertainment and SandBay Entertainment announced today that its new and original documentary series, Pow Wow Chow, will have its world premiere on APTN on Tuesday, May 7th at 7:30 p.m. ET (English) and 9:00 p.m. ET (Ojibway) and will be available on APTN Lumi as of May 1st at https://aptnlumi.ca. This groundbreaking series takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey unlike any other, featuring two dynamic Indigenous chefs as they travel across Ontario, bringing their unique Indigenous cuisine to pow wows and live events.

This show is not just about food; it's about community, connection, and the power of culture to unite us. Post this InterINDigital and SandBay Entertainment Announce New Indigenous Culinary Documentary Series, Pow Wow Chow, Premiering on APTN on May 7th, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET. (CNW Group/InterINDigital)

Produced by InterINDigital and SandBay for APTN, Pow Wow Chow is a 13-episode series that promises to immerse audiences in the rich tapestry of Indigenous culture. Viewers will join traveling food vendors as they traverse Ontario, exploring the vibrant world of pow wows and festivals, sharing the stories behind Indigenous dishes passed down through generations.

Featuring Chef Shawn Adler (Pow Wow Café, Flying Chestnut Kitchen) and Chef Bob Chilblow (Chiblow Fish) and their partners, family, and road crews, each episode of Pow Wow Chow offers a feast for the senses and a celebration of Indigenous culture. Viewers will discover the history, diversity and creativity of Indigenous food while gaining a deeper appreciation of the regalia, the songs and dances, and the ways in which pow wows unite, strengthen and inspire communities.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Pow Wow Chow' to audiences across the country," said Katery Legault, Executive Producer of the series. "This show is not just about food; it's about community, connection, and the power of culture to unite us. We hope that viewers will be inspired to explore Indigenous cuisine and support Indigenous chefs and artisans in their own communities."

Don't miss the premiere of Pow Wow Chow on APTN, Tuesday, May 7th, 2024, at 7:30 pm: an unforgettable culinary adventure that celebrates the spirit of Indigenous culture and the joy of sharing food.

