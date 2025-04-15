InterINDigital excited to announce Pow Wow Chow Season 2 Premiere on APTN, May 9th and on APTN Languages May 7th, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Following on the heels of its popular first season, and recently named the Best of Canada at the International Taste Awards in Beverly Hills, California, the documentary series Pow Wow Chow launches its second season on APTN on Friday, May 9th at 8:30p.m. ET (English). The Cree version airs at 10:00p.m. on May 7th, on APTN Languages.

Pow Wow Chow Season 2 Premiere (CNW Group/InterINDigital)

Water, Wind, Fire and Food is the catch phrase for Season 2, as Indigenous chefs Shawn Adler (Pow Wow Café, Flying Chestnut Kitchen) and Bob Chiblow, (Chiblow Fish) along with family and friends, travel the Ontario pow wow trail, drop in on a few music festivals and head to the North American Indigenous Summer Games in Halifax, Nova Scotia—serving up their brand of pow wow food while battling heavy storms, forest fires, intense heat and stiff competition from other vendors.

Produced by InterINDigital, Season 2 continues to explore the history and diversity of Indigenous culture, featuring the regalia, the songs, dances, and the ways in which pow wows persevered through colonialism; how they continue to strengthen and inspire communities—while proving time and again that, food unites .

"The new season saw our chefs and their families face a number of logistical and political issues, along with unpredictable challenges, from bad weather to medical emergencies," said Executive Producer Katery Legault. "But we get to see how they ultimately come together by supporting each other and by using an age-old Indigenous survival technique—humour."

Featuring the culinary skills, the shared humour of Chef Shawn Adler and Chef Bob Chiblow and their partners, family, and road crews across 13 episodes, Pow Wow Chow documents family and team dynamics on the road, Bob's ongoing campaign to remain Chief of his own First Nation and Shawn's ever-expanding business interests, while providing viewers with a multi-course feast for the senses.

Don't miss Pow Wow Chow, an unforgettable adventure that celebrates the spirit of Indigenous culture and the joy of sharing food.

