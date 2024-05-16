TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Interim Board of the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (OGSCC) for the Grocery Code of Conduct welcomes today's announcement from Loblaw Companies Limited that it has officially committed to participating in the Grocery Code of Conduct.

On behalf of the OGSCC Interim Board, the Chair, Michael Graydon, stated that:. "We welcome the news that Loblaw has agreed to participate in the Grocery Code of Conduct. Within a very complex food system, the vision for the Code has always been based on a fully inclusive, voluntary Code, developed by the grocery industry and managed by its stakeholders across the supply chain. Today's announcement by Loblaw brings us one step closer to the implementation of the Code as we continue to work with all industry partners to ensure we have maximum participation.

The series of discussions held between Loblaw and the Code Industry Working Group provided an opportunity to embed additional clarity around some of the Code's provisions ensuring the Code is applied as intended, supporting simplicity, and fostering a clear understanding of its application. Ultimately, this will lead to better collaboration between all parties involved in the grocery supply chain.

The Code's development, initiated by the Federal-Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture, has been a collaborative effort involving retailers, distributors, manufacturers/suppliers and primary producers. This collaborative approach ensures that the Code supports small stakeholders and the industry, recognizing the complexities of the Canadian grocery market.

