Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Montréal, Jean-François Bernier, Managing Director, Interactive Brokers Group, alongside Steve Sosnick, Head Trader, and Jordy Lennon, Senior Trader, Timber Hill, joined Luc Fortin, President, Montréal Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 20 years of support to the Canadian options market. Founded in 1977, Interactive Brokers provides automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 125 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide.