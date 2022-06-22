Interac supporting Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal at Collision Conference

"Collision is one of the largest tech gatherings in the world and we recognized this opportunity to drive donations to this critically important cause," stated Mark O'Connell, President and CEO, Interac Corp. "This initiative will bring Interac total contributions to the Red Cross to more than $50,000, which will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to humanitarian needs generated by the Ukraine crisis and offer immediate support to civilians. I encourage all attendees at Collision to join us in supporting these efforts."

"The world is steadfast in its support for Ukraine, and I was pleased to see both Canadians and international visitors alike stand by Ukraine at Collision in Toronto today," said The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. "We're committed to supporting Ukrainians before, during and after they arrive in Canada, and Canadian businesses continue to step up and lead by example by supporting the worlds most vulnerable."

"Interac is committed to supporting those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine," said Daria Hill, Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications & Sponsorships, Interac Corp. "Over the past six months, our donations to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal have helped fund preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities both in Ukraine and surrounding countries."

If you're interested in supporting this cause, please visit redcross.ca to donate. To learn more about community giving at Interac here.

