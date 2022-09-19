INTERAC CORP. AND CONSCIOUS ECONOMICS LAUNCH FREE NATIONAL PROGRAM TO BUILD FINANCIAL CONFIDENCE IN DIVERSE ENTREPRENEURS

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The global pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the lives of people around Canada, however, research highlights that diverse entrepreneurs have faced increased socioeconomic effects.

Interac Corp. is collaborating with Conscious Economics to support diverse entrepreneurs in building their financial confidence through a community-led national program, Mindfulness & Money , to set them up for success in today's new economy. This program has been informed by community experts and is designed to educate and inspire entrepreneurs by looking at work, money, and business through the lens of mindfulness and wellbeing.

"I've been leading financial literacy programs across Canada for over a decade, and I've come to understand that the practical side of money management is only one part of the equation when building financial confidence and wellbeing. Every individual also has their own unique emotional relationship with money that is often developed in childhood based on family patterns and societal messages. In order to help folks break through personal and systemic barriers with money, a holistic approach is necessary, and that is why we created this program," said Rhiannon Rosalind, Creator & CEO of Conscious Economics.

Free digital learning to build financial confidence

The Mindfulness & Money digital learning program incorporates mindfulness tools to enhance financial confidence, including holistic, accessible, digital financial wellness modules, engaging activities, and interactive events to support the next generation of diverse business owners.

"Interac is proud to work with Conscious Economics to broaden access to tools that support diverse entrepreneurs, and all Canadians, in being more financially confident. We hope that entrepreneurs find this digital learning program helpful in bringing more control over their own money, strengthening their businesses for tomorrow," said Daria Hill, VP, Marketing & Communications at Interac Corp.

This program comes at a time when data collected by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, revealed that 71.14% of diversity-owned businesses experienced a high drop in demand, compared with the national average (64.8%) and 48.92% of diversity-owned businesses said they could remain open for no longer than 3 months amid social distancing, compared with the national average (39.7%). Diverse entrepreneurs have often faced unique challenges, but the pandemic has further exacerbated things, resulting in financial and mental health consequences.

Mindfulness & Money helps diverse entrepreneurs understand the importance of mental wellbeing as a foundation for building positive financial habits and thriving businesses out of the pandemic. Diverse entrepreneurs who have used these practices to build successful businesses also share their stories of success and resilience as part of the program.

In addition to a digital launch, Conscious Economics plans to activate the program by partnering with community serving organizations, post secondary institutions, public schools and incubators and accelerators across the country to drive financial confidence and wellbeing in Canada.

For further details on the Mindfulness & Money curriculum, please click here .

About Conscious Economics:

Conscious Economics is a national not-for-profit organization and global social enterprise headquartered in Canada, with a 10-year history and proven track record in economic education, financial literacy programs, research, events and experiential learning. We have staged over 1000 events that have gathered youth, business leaders, policy makers, change agents, educators, industry associations, charities, and not-for-profits. While we engage with all communities, we maintain a specialized focus on vulnerable populations including BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, Women and Artists.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money, data, and verification in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. Through our privacy, fraud mitigation, governance, and verification and authentication services, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit our website .

