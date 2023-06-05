TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. today announced that Jeremy Wilmot has been appointed as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Board, effective August 1, 2023. Mr. Wilmot succeeds Mark O'Connell, who will support the transition in an advisory capacity until his retirement on October 31, 2023.

Mr. Wilmot joins Interac from ACI Worldwide, a global leader in payments and real-time payments processing software solutions, where he was most recently Chief Product Officer, having previously held the titles of Group President and Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer.

"Jeremy is a seasoned leader who has worked on the leading edge of technology and payment innovation in competitive global markets, and his deep experience will serve the company well as it embarks on its next phase of growth," said Paul Vessey, Chair of the Interac Corp. Board of Directors. "I also want to pay tribute to Mark O'Connell, a remarkable leader who has built Interac into one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands."

Born in the United Kingdom, Mr. Wilmot's career spans five continents and 30 years, where he has managed global teams and business units with P&Ls of USD $1.4 billion. He began his career at ICL, now Fujitsu Services Europe, where he held senior marketing and sales positions. Mr. Wilmot joined ACI in 1999 and delivered diversified go-to-market success across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

"Interac connects the fintech ecosystem and I'm delighted to join a company that is collaborative, innovative and progressive at its core," said Jeremy Wilmot, Incoming President and CEO of Interac. "I look forward to working with the team behind the company's ubiquitous products and solutions, as well as with our partners and customers, to drive growth and deliver further value in the lives of Canadians."

Interac is well positioned for its next phase of growth because of the leadership of Mr. O'Connell over the last 17 years. He led the evolution of Interac beyond payments, and today consumers and businesses turn to Interac for both innovative payments solutions, as well as to digitally verify and authenticate themselves.

"Interac plays a critical role in the Canadian fintech ecosystem by connecting buyers, sellers and service providers in ways that deliver shared value to our partners and propel the Canadian economy," said Mark O'Connell, President and CEO of Interac. "I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished to enable next-generation digital interactions at scale, and I am pleased that the Board has chosen Jeremy to lead Interac and deliver on this vision today and into the future."

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money and data in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit our website or sign up for our newsletter.

