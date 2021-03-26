Inter-Nation Vaccination Agreement Kanesatake-Gespeg

A first successful collaboration

GESPEG-KANESATAKE, QC, March 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mohawk Nation of Kanesatake and the Micmac Nation of Gespeg are pleased to announce that the first phase of their joint vaccination agreement has been a success.

Over the next few days, more than 250 Gespeg members living in the greater Montreal area will be able to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kanesatake Mass Vaccination Clinic infrastructure, thanks to an exceptional collaboration.

"We are extremely grateful for Grand Chief Simon's openness in these difficult times. With all the current health restrictions, they have offered us a safe and effective way to protect the health of our members by taking them in charge for vaccination. We thank him for this gesture of inter-nation solidarity and we are proud of this historic agreement. Thank you also to the Kanesatake Council, the Kanesatake Emergency Response Unit as well as to our Montreal Councilor, Nadia Robertson, who facilitated the agreement between our two communities. This exceptional collaboration could not have taken place without the support of our health team, led with professionalism by our coordinator Marlène Jeannotte, supported by counselor Samuelle Boulet. To all of you, We'lalin." stated the Chief of the Micmac Nation of Gespeg, Terry Shaw.

Grand Chief Simon for his part declared "We are happy that we are in a position of being able to provide assistance to members of the nations of Gespeg and are conscious of the difficulties indigenous people sometimes face when trying to access culturally sensitive health services in an urban setting. It is important for us to stress that this collaboration is possible in part thanks to the efforts of the Trudeau Government for the resources allocated to Kanesatake, thus allowing us to face the pandemic, to the Legault Government for their understanding and compassion when Kanesatake had to take the measures necessary to protect our people, and to Dr. Éric Goyer, Director of Public Health for the Laurentians and his team for their support and active participation throughout the past year. Kanesatake was also able to count on a stable and strong team of professionals, headed by Incident Commander and Vice Chief Patricia Meilleur. This historic partnership between Nations fits perfectly into a process of healing and reconciliation, while creating inter-cultural links and respecting the self-determination of Indigenous Nations".

"I want to congratulate the Mohawks of Kanesatake and the Micmac Nation of Gespeg on their vaccination partnership. Throughout the pandemic Indigenous leadership and health officials have been at the forefront of the response to COVID-19 and the Government of Canada will continue to work in partnership with them, the province of Québec and local health authorities. This is an excellent example of how by working in partnership we will get through this." - Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services

The media are invited to the press briefing which will be situated at Kanesatake's Mass Vaccination site (Rotiwennakehte elementary school - 407 Rue Saint Michel, Kanesatake) this Sunday, March 28 at 1:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

On site :

Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon IMohawk Council of Kanesatake )

) ERU Incident Commander and Vice-Chief Patricia Meilleur (Mohawk Council of Kanesatake )

(Mohawk Council of ) Regional Chief Ghislain Picard (AFNQL)

(AFNQL) Indigenous Affairs Minister the Honourable Ian Lafrenière ( Quebec )

) Councilor Nadia Robertson (Gespeg)

(Gespeg) Ex-Chief Manon Jeannotte (Gespeg)

Pending confirmations :

Chief Terry Shaw (Gespeg)

(Gespeg) Chief John Martin (Gesgapegiag)

