Intema Solutions Adds E-Sports Branding Agency TheSMACK.gg to Online Gaming Roll-Up

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Formerly a corporate email solutions provider, newly pivoted online gaming roll-up Intema Solutions (TSXV: ITM) (OTCMKTS: ITMZF) added another asset to their portfolio Wednesday when they announced the acquisition of an e-sports focused branding and marketing agency to compliment their recently acquired advertising and e-sports tournament startups.

TheSMACK.gg offers partners a retail service line that includes branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design, with a specialty in increasing brand engagement within niche gaming demographics.

Intema will pick the company up for a five-figure cash payment and plug it into their growing network of e-sports, online gaming, and marketing tools that have accelerated development of the company business plan into several burgeoning sectors, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, gaming, fin-tech, and more.

TheSMACK focuses on four main services; Merchandising of e-sports brands, holding events, engaging influencers, and creating content, all services that Intema's subsidiaries – and the company itself – will have an abundant need for going forward.

Intema CEO Laurent Benezra says his plan is coming together.

"Just within our own company, we can keep TheSMACK busy for some time. We've committed to building out a portfolio of e-sports and i-gaming assets, and this new acquisition, along with several recent acquisitions before it, shows our plan is working."

Many investors have tried their hand at figuring out how to profit from the growth of e-sports, only to struggle to turn eyeballs and attention into profits. Benzera is convinced he's got the game plan.

"Advertising will continue to be the largest revenue generator within e-sports and TheSMACK.gg gives us another avenue for growing our market share within that space."

The acquisition brings strategic advertising resources to a pool of assets that the company has rapidly built out, including the social gaming platform HypeX.gg and the blockchain/AI-driven ad platform, Advertiise.

While Intema had some success building market awareness early on simply by being exposed to several tech sectors on the rise, the company was frank with investors that there were holes that needed to be filled in their business plan.

With this acquisition, and the obvious synergies between HypeX, Advertiise, their legacy email tool eFlyerMaker, and now theSMACK, that plan is now starting to fill out.

