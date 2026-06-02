Intellistake Unveils Austen, an AI Content Platform for Founders, Operators and Agencies, and Opens Exclusive Beta Waitlist

Key Highlights:

Austen is an AI content platform --designed and developed by Intellistake-- built as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand-voice modeling, intended to produce written content that sounds authentically like the person using it, not standard GPT-written content.





Purpose-built for founders, operators, thought leaders, and agencies, Austen is being designed to help users publish consistently while keeping the distinctive voice that makes their content stand out.





Austen is being built around an innovative single-workflow model intended to take a user from idea to published content across every connected channel, with output designed to adapt to the native format of each platform rather than reposting the same content everywhere.





Austen is currently in internal testing alongside enterprise-level deployments, with a beta release expected to follow ahead of a planned commercial release. Watch the introduction video on YouTube and sign up at goausten.ai/landing for exclusive early access to the beta once it opens.





Austen reflects Intellistake's continued expansion into applied AI products, building on the Company's existing work across AI infrastructure, validator operations and enterprise AI agent deployments.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today unveils Austen, an AI content platform being designed to produce written content in a user's own voice.

Austen - Intellistake (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Austen is being built for founders, thought leaders, marketing operators, and agencies. The platform is being designed to learn an individual or brand's tone, surface topics relevant to the user's industry, and produce drafts intended to read as something the user would have written themselves. The platform is currently undergoing internal testing, with a beta release expected to follow. The timing of release and milestone updates will be provided in a subsequent press release.

The Problem Austen Is Built to Solve

Small businesses, founders, and lean marketing teams face a widening content demand they do not have the internal resources to meet. AI has filled the gap. 58% of U.S. small businesses now use generative AI, up from 23% two years ago.¹

But when everyone uses the same tools, the output sounds the same. A 2025 study found that when small businesses lost access to ChatGPT, their content diverged by 15% from competitors', and engagement rose by roughly 3.5%.² Generic AI costs engagement.

Austen is being built to preserve the voice that generic AI strips out. The platform is being designed to learn how each user writes and produces drafts in their own words, at the same speed. In recent internal benchmark testing, content produced through Austen was returned as undetectable as AI-written by leading detection tools, including ZeroGPT.

What Austen Is Designed To Do

Austen is not a single large language model with a prompt box on top. It is being built as a suite of specialized expert agents, each focused on a discrete part of the content workflow and each trained by humans with deep expertise in that discipline. The agents are designed to work together, with the user's voice as the through-line.

Daily topic discovery . Austen is being designed to surface what is trending within a user's industry each day, or accept a user-supplied topic.

. Austen is being designed to surface what is trending within a user's industry each day, or accept a user-supplied topic. Brand-voice modeling. The platform is being designed to learn and refine a user's voice over time, producing drafts intended to reflect that voice consistently.

The platform is being designed to learn and refine a user's voice over time, producing drafts intended to reflect that voice consistently. Multi-format output. Users will be able to select page layouts, image styles and auto-narration for audio playback.

Users will be able to select page layouts, image styles and auto-narration for audio playback. From draft to distribution in one workflow. Austen is being designed to close the gap between writing and publishing through a single-workflow architecture. Output is intended to adapt to the native format of each connected channel, and finished content is intended to be published directly from the Austen dashboard. Examples can be seen on Austen's live Facebook, Instagram and X channels.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"We are building Austen because we kept watching the same thing happen. Founders and operators have never had more pressure to publish good quality content, and the tools currently accessible have made their output sound increasingly alike. The result is a convergence: more content, less signal.

Austen is being built to reverse that. It learns how each user writes, surfaces what is worth writing about that day, and produces drafts in their voice, ready to publish across channels from one place. The user's voice is treated as the asset and the model as the instrument, rather than the other way around.

That sequencing sits at the center of what Intellistake is building toward. Our mission is to develop AI products that make individuals and businesses more distinctive, not more uniform, and Austen is a clear expression of that mission we are bringing to market."

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology and Development at Intellistake, added:

"Most AI writing tools start with a model and bolt a prompt box on top. Austen is being built the other way around. The work has been in the layer between the user and the model, covering voice capture, topic relevance and output structure. Internal testing is focused on stress-testing that layer, and the beta is intended to refine it further based on how real users actually work.

Austen represents the next step in Intellistake's expansion into applied AI products, building on the Company's existing work across AI infrastructure, validator operations and enterprise AI solutions. We will share additional milestones as Austen advances through testing and toward release."

Path to Beta Release

Austen is currently in internal testing. The beta release is expected to follow ahead of a planned commercial release. There is no certainty that Austen will be commercialized and the current development timeline and total costs are not known at this time. Updates will follow by way of subsequent press release.

Learn more about Austen and follow its progress at the links below:

Further updates will follow as Austen progresses.

Intellistake also announces that it has granted a total of 900,000 restricted share units to its non-management directors. The restricted share units vest 25% 6 months from the date of grant, 25% 12 months from the date of grant, 25% 18 months from the date of grant and 25% 24 months from the date of grant. In accordance with CSE policy the restricted share units are further subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Sources

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the functionality of Austen and its benefits, the timeline for development of Austen, the benefits of decentralized artificial intelligence, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052