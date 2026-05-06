Intellistake Marks Enterprise Milestone with IntelliScope AI Agent Platform Deployment on Sovereign Infrastructure for PowerBank

Key Highlights:

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) marks an enterprise contract milestone with the deployment of IntelliScope, its enterprise AI agent platform for internal business intelligence, onto its new sovereign AI infrastructure. The first instance is being configured for PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN).





The infrastructure is purpose-built for AI, reserved exclusively for Intellistake, and operated independently of the major U.S. cloud providers. It reflects the Company's strategy of running its enterprise products on decentralized infrastructure that gives clients greater control over their data.





Hosted in Sweden by a Swiss-incorporated provider, the infrastructure sits outside the jurisdictional reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act and runs on 100% renewable energy.





IntelliScope is the first enterprise workload running on the dedicated capacity, and is the second major deliverable in motion under the previously announced C$278,000 PowerBank engagement, following the April 8, 2026 production go-live of the AI-powered investor relations assistant on PowerBank's corporate website.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has marked an enterprise contract milestone with the deployment of IntelliScope, its enterprise AI agent platform for internal business intelligence, onto its new sovereign AI infrastructure. The first instance of the platform is being configured for PowerBank Corporation ("PowerBank") (NASDAQ: SUUN) under the previously announced C$278,000 AI software contract.

The deployment activates the dedicated AI compute capacity Intellistake recently secured through its services agreement with Singularity Compute, the independent AI infrastructure arm of SingularityNET previously announced here. IntelliScope is the first enterprise workload to run on the new environment, and the deployment delivers on the next phase of the engagement.

A Shift in Enterprise AI Infrastructure

Most enterprise AI today runs on a small number of large U.S. cloud platforms. That concentration creates two challenges for the businesses that use them: limited control over how sensitive data is processed, and exposure to U.S. legislation such as the CLOUD Act regardless of where the client is based.

Decentralized infrastructure is designed to address both. It removes dependence on a single dominant provider, gives clients clearer ownership over how their data is processed, and allows enterprises to choose the jurisdiction their information sits in. For Intellistake, this infrastructure is intended to support the Company's enterprise AI products with dedicated capacity reserved for its own use, controlled data positioning in a sovereign jurisdiction, and infrastructure that is purpose-built for AI rather than rented from general-purpose cloud platforms.

A New Standard for Enterprise AI Adoption

IntelliScope is Intellistake's enterprise AI agent platform for internal business intelligence, designed to be configured to the specific operations of each client. It is built to automate routine reporting work, surface patterns and insights from across operational systems, and give leadership faster, clearer answers to the questions that drive day-to-day decision making. Operating on dedicated, sovereign infrastructure, the platform is designed to deliver these capabilities without sensitive data leaving the client's controlled environment.

PowerBank is the first client deployment, with IntelliScope being tailored to PowerBank's internal workflows. Intellistake intends to bring the same combination of bespoke enterprise AI agents and dedicated, sovereign infrastructure to additional public-market and enterprise clients seeking to integrate AI into their internal operations without compromising on data sovereignty.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"This is a milestone we have been working toward, and we are delivering on it. This is our strategy in action: building decentralized AI solutions for our clients, and delivering on what we set out to do. There is a clear shift underway in how AI infrastructure is being built and used, and decentralization sits at the heart of that shift. For traditional businesses, the appeal is straightforward: greater control over your own data, fewer intermediaries between you and the systems running your operations, and the ability to choose the jurisdiction your information sits in. The combination of dedicated performance, sovereign data positioning, and renewable-powered hosting is the standard we believe public-market enterprise clients should be able to expect, and it is the standard we are working to."

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology and Development at Intellistake, added:

"Running enterprise AI on dedicated infrastructure changes what is possible from an engineering standpoint. Shared cloud capacity is unpredictable under load, which makes it harder to build systems that perform consistently. Operating IntelliScope on reserved sovereign compute means we can engineer the platform around reliable performance from the outset. With the environment now in place for PowerBank, we look forward to providing further updates as IntelliScope progresses through its development milestones."

Matt Wayrynen, Executive Chairman and Director of PowerBank Corporation, commented:

"The Intellistake team walked us through IntelliScope in its new environment, and what they have built is genuinely impressive. The platform is being shaped around the way we actually work, and the underlying infrastructure gives us the kind of control over our data that a public company in our position should expect. We look forward to seeing IntelliScope progress through to full deployment."

Engagement Status

IntelliScope remains on schedule as the second major deliverable under the C$278,000 PowerBank engagement, following the April 8, 2026 production go-live of the AI-powered investor relations assistant on PowerBank's corporate website. Further updates are expected as development milestones are reached.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit: www.powerbankcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the services to be provided under the contracts, the expected value of the contracts, the functionality of the technology and its benefits, the timeline for development of the software, the use of renewable energy, the benefits of decentralized artificial intelligence, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052