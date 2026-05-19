Intellistake Expands AI Capability Stack as Acquisition Target Singularity Venture Hub Develops Specialized AI Model for Real Estate and Data Center Sector

Singularity Venture Hub has signed a development agreement with AL'MA Action Logement and design initiative I AM HOME 1.618 to build DaviDD369. AL'MA is a subsidiary of Action Logement based in Mayotte, France (€115.2 billion balance sheet; 1.1+ million homes managed).

Key Highlights:

Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"), which is subject to a pending acquisition by Intellistake, has signed a development agreement with AL'MA Action Logement and design initiative I AM HOME 1.618 to build DaviDD369, a specialized AI model for mixed-use housing and data center infrastructure projects.

AL'MA Action Logement is a subsidiary of the Action Logement Group.

DaviDD369 is being designed to integrate financial structuring, sustainability and energy performance assessment, infrastructure planning, and capital market suitability analysis within a single AI framework designed for large housing and data center projects.

Following closing of the pending acquisition of SVH, the development agreement would form part of SVH's activities within the Intellistake group. Closing remains subject to completion of the SVH audit and customary closing conditions.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announced that SVH, the institutional-grade digital asset firm that is subject to a pending acquisition by the Company, has signed a development agreement with AL'MA Action Logement and architectural infrastructure design initiative I AM HOME 1.618 to build DaviDD369, a specialized AI model designed to support the planning, audit, and financing of mixed-use housing and data center infrastructure projects.

Institutional Counterparties

DAVIDD369 (Datacenter Audit Validation & Investment Due Diligence) (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.) Intellistake Expands AI Capability Stack as Acquisition Target Singularity Venture Hub Develops Specialized AI Model for Real Estate and Data Center Sector (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

AL'MA Action Logement is the real estate subsidiary of Action Logement dedicated to Mayotte, established in 2022 with a 10-year trajectory targeting 5,000 affordable homes. AL'MA works with local authorities and stakeholders to support Mayotte's economic development and access to quality, affordable housing.

Backed by the financial strength and 65+ years of housing expertise of the Action Logement Group, AL'MA operates within a Group that serves as the cornerstone of France's employer-funded housing system under a public-policy mandate from the French State, supporting housing construction, urban regeneration, and direct financial support to employees.

Commercial Overview

DaviDD369 is being developed as a purpose-built AI model for mixed-use housing and data center infrastructure applications. The model is intended to evaluate project finance structuring, affordable housing economics, environmental and energy performance, infrastructure planning, and capital market suitability within a single, unified framework.

The objective is to embed analysis, auditability, and decision support directly into project development workflows, turning what have historically been separate, post-completion reviews into integrated components of the planning process. The model is also being designed to support scalable evaluation across diverse housing and digital infrastructure environments.

Under the development agreement, AL'MA Action Logement is contributing housing field data and operational expertise drawn from its position within the wider Action Logement ecosystem. I AM HOME 1.618 is contributing architectural planning and infrastructure design expertise through its BETTER HOMES 4 ALL initiative, which focuses on scalable, sustainable housing concepts. SVH is providing the AI model development and digital infrastructure integration.

DaviDD369 is being built using decentralized AI network infrastructure and is structured in two phases. Phase 1 is focused on delivering a proof of concept; Phase 2 is intended to expand the system across additional housing and infrastructure projects.

Phase 1 covers a three-month development period from the date of last signature, with formal acceptance by AL'MA subject to defined performance criteria. Phase 2 would only proceed by mutual written agreement based on Phase 1 results. The agreement is not automatically renewable, and either party may terminate for cause with 15 days' written notice.

Strategic Context for Intellistake

SVH already supports elements of Intellistake's existing operations, including digital wallet infrastructure and validator node operations on decentralized AI networks. DaviDD369 represents an extension of that capability into real-world asset infrastructure, reflecting the category of institutional commercial work Intellistake is expected to gain exposure to upon closing of its pending acquisition of SVH; however, as disclosed below the acquisition remains subject to conditions and there is no guarantee that the Transaction will close.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"DaviDD369 is the type of applied AI infrastructure work we believe will be a key part of the next phase of commercial AI: substantial institutions, real-world assets, and tangible problems solved within practical commercial frameworks. The approach combines AI, infrastructure data, and decentralized digital systems in a way that is increasingly relevant to housing, data centers, and the broader buildout of the AI economy."

Mario Casiraghi, Founder of SVH, commented:

"DaviDD369 is being developed to apply directly into the planning, financing, and operation of real-world assets. Mixed-use housing and data centers are increasingly intensive in capital, energy, and design requirements, and the institutions building them need analytical frameworks that match. By combining AI with infrastructure data and decentralized digital systems, our objective is to support more transparent, scalable, and auditable infrastructure development."

Dr. Delphine Sangodeyi Dabrowski, Chief Executive Officer of AL'MA (Group Action Logement) added:

"DaviDD369 represents the kind of innovation partnership AL'MA seeks to advance: one that combines housing field data, construction expertise, environmental intelligence and AI infrastructure to support more rigorous project evaluation."

Intellistake and SVH are in the final stages of the closing of the previously announced acquisition of SVH by Intellistake (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction remains subject to completion of the SVH audit and customary closing conditions. The Company anticipates closing the Transaction within the current quarter; however, there is no guarantee that the Transaction will close during that timeline or at all.

Intellistake also announces that it has granted 250,000 restricted share units to a consultant. The restricted share units vest 50% 12 months from the date of grant and 50% 24 months from the date of grant. In accordance with CSE policy the restricted share units are further subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub is a digital-asset firm active across treasury management, incubation, and advisory within the AI and Web3 sectors, with established relationships across the SingularityNET ecosystem and broader decentralized-AI landscape.

Information regarding SVH in this news release has been provided by SVH, and the financial information relating to SVH is unaudited at this time. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such is complete or accurate.

SVH is a private company incorporated pursuant to the laws of Cayman Islands.

To learn more about Singularity Venture Hub, please visit: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH, the expected benefits and functionality of DaviDD369 and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption..

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction;the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052