Intellistake Scales Enterprise AI with Dedicated, Sovereign AI Data-Center Partnership with Singularity Compute

Key Highlights:

Intellistake has entered into a strategic partnership services agreement with Singularity Compute, the independent AI infrastructure arm of SingularityNET, for dedicated, ultra-high-performance physical sovereign AI compute capacity, significantly expanding the infrastructure supporting the Company's growing line of innovative AI solutions.





Hosted in Sweden by a Swiss-incorporated provider, providing European data sovereignty outside the jurisdictional reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act, and powered by 100% renewable energy.





The engagement is intended to support the development, deployment and continued expansion of Intellistake's enterprise AI products and services.





SingularityNET is a leading organization in artificial general intelligence ("AGI") research and a founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ("ASI") , the network on which Intellistake also operates validator infrastructure.





Existing leadership alignment includes Singularity Compute CEO Joe Honan on Intellistake's Advisory Board, and Dr. Ben Goertzel, founder of SingularityNET and widely recognized as the father of AGI, as Special Advisor to Intellistake's CEO.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership services agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2026 with Singularity Compute for dedicated, ultra-high-performance sovereign AI compute capacity, significantly expanding the infrastructure underpinning the Company's growing line of innovative AI solutions.

Singularity Compute is the independent, for-profit AI infrastructure arm of SingularityNET, one of the most established organizations in AGI research and a founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a global alliance of AI organizations focused on the development of beneficial AGI. The platform is built and operated by the experts behind SingularityNET, bringing technical depth in AI infrastructure that long predates the current AI cycle. Intellistake already operates validator infrastructure on the ASI / FET network.

Under the Agreement, Intellistake has secured physical ultra-high-performance sovereign AI compute resources, reserved exclusively for the Company's use, significantly expanding dedicated infrastructure available to support its growing line of innovative AI solutions. The Agreement is structured as a service order under a Master Services Agreement, with an initial term of twelve (12) months.

Why Singularity Compute

Singularity Compute is purpose-built for AI workloads, rather than a general-purpose cloud retrofitted for them. Its full-stack platform unifies enterprise-grade GPU cloud, AI model inference and AI cloud services into a single integrated offering, running on a dedicated NVIDIA GPU cluster engineered for AI from the ground up. A key differentiator is its use of neuro-symbolic reasoning, which combines neural networks with structured knowledge systems and is designed to improve the accuracy and traceability of AI outputs in environments where reliability is critical, such as finance, healthcare and enterprise operations.

Dedicated infrastructure, as opposed to shared cloud capacity, is designed to provide the predictable performance and throughput that enterprise AI workloads require.

The infrastructure also offers two characteristics that are increasingly relevant for enterprise AI buyers:

The first is European data sovereignty: the compute is hosted in Sweden and operated by a Swiss-incorporated provider, placing both the data and the operating entity outside the jurisdictional reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act and within the European data protection framework.

the compute is hosted in Sweden and operated by a Swiss-incorporated provider, placing both the data and the operating entity outside the jurisdictional reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act and within the European data protection framework. The second is sustainability: the Swedish data center operates on 100% renewable energy, supporting the environmental and disclosure standards that institutional customers and investors increasingly expect.

The Agreement is also intended to ensure Intellistake has the dedicated capacity required to support its expanding enterprise AI activities as the Company continues to develop and deploy products and services for enterprise customers.

The Agreement deepens established alignment between the two organizations. Singularity Compute CEO Joe Honan serves on Intellistake's Advisory Board, and Dr. Ben Goertzel, founder of SingularityNET and widely recognized as the father of AGI,1 acts as Special Advisor to Intellistake's CEO.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"I believe there is a clear move towards decentralization, and this milestone sits within that broader shift in how AI infrastructure is being built and deployed. At its core, decentralization gives users more control over their data and assets, rather than relying on centralized systems where risk is concentrated and intermediaries sit between the user and the underlying infrastructure.

For the enterprise solutions we are developing, our clients rely on highly sensitive datasets that have often been built over many years. In centralized environments, that concentration of information increases risk. Having access to sovereign, dedicated infrastructure allows us to introduce an additional layer of protection around that data, which is becoming increasingly important as these systems move into real world use.

Singularity Compute brings together purpose-built AI infrastructure, sovereign data positioning and a team of experts with deep experience in this space. As we continue to scale our enterprise AI capabilities, access to reliable, dedicated compute is a key part of that process, and this agreement is an important step forward for us."

Joe Honan, CEO of Singularity Compute commented:

"Singularity Compute was built to serve serious enterprise AI workloads. Our infrastructure is purpose-built, sovereign and sustainable. We are thrilled to welcome Intellistake as a customer and strategic partner building next-generation enterprise AI solutions. Their commitment to building AI products on dedicated, sovereign infrastructure aligns directly with what our platform is designed to deliver, and we look forward to supporting the next phase of their growth."

Source

1 https://podcast.emerj.com/ben-goertzel-the-status-and-future-of-artificial-intelligence

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

About Singularity Compute

Singularity Compute is the independent, for-profit AI infrastructure arm of SingularityNET, focused on delivering high-performance AI compute infrastructure solutions for today's enterprise AI and tomorrow's AGI workloads. Built by the teams behind SingularityNET and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Singularity Compute offers enterprise-grade GPU cloud, AI model inference, neuro-symbolic AI services and dedicated GPU clusters to customers around the world.

For additional information visit Singularity Compute Website: www.singularitycompute.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the expectations regarding the agreement with Singularity Compute, the Company's expectations regarding existing and future AI solutions, statements regarding data infrastructure, the Company's broader strategy to position itself at the technology layer between traditional capital markets and blockchain-based systems, and building powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052