Intellistake Technologies Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Premier AI-Web3 Venture Accelerator Singularity Venture Hub

$90M USD in digital assets under management by Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH").

$250M USD* in valuation of projects incubated for SVH clients.

Founder of SVH, Mario Casiraghi, also serves as Group CFO of the SingularityNET Foundation and brings experience from over US$80 billion in structured transactions during his career in global banking. Upon closing, Casiraghi would join Intellistake's Board of Directors, building on his current role on the Advisory Board.

SVH is an institutional-grade digital asset firm with expertise in treasury management, incubation, and advisory.



SVH has already supported Intellistake by establishing their digital wallets and enabling third-party staking and validator node operations to advance decentralized AI.

SVH holds Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for trading execution and custody operations.

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announces that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") dated September 29, 2025 and signed by the Company on September 30, 2025, to acquire Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"), a digital-asset firm specializing in incubation, treasury management, and web3 advisory ("Transaction").

The Transaction aims to position Intellistake at the crossroads of traditional finance and decentralized AI. SVH manages over US$90 million (unaudited) in assets and oversees advisory services across a token portfolio that reached a valuation of US$250 million* (unaudited) and operates in authorized jurisdictions in reliance of Swiss VASP/CASP licenses for trading and custody operations. With its institutional framework and track record in digital assets, the aim of the Transaction is to have SVH bring the scale, credibility, and expertise to strengthen Intellistake's mission of supporting decentralized AI -- through validator infrastructure, enterprise AI agents, and a strategic token reserve.

SVH's leadership team is equally significant. Founder Mario Casiraghi, Group CFO of the SingularityNET Foundation, has deep roots in both global finance and Web3. Earlier in his career, he executed over US$80 billion in structured transactions at leading investment banks. This rare combination of institutional discipline and decentralized market expertise is exactly why the Company believes SVH is a standout in AI and Web3 ecosystems.

By acquiring SVH, Intellistake seeks to gain an experienced team and an established institutional treasury platform, strengthening its foundation to deliver secure, compliant digital-asset access that traditional investors can trust.

The LOI states Intellistake's intention of acquiring 100% of the outstanding securities of SVH in exchange for approximately C$25 million of Intellistake common shares ("Intellistake Shares"), based on a price of C$1.78 per Intellistake Share representing a total of 14,044,943 Intellistake Shares. The Intellistake Shares will be subject to escrow and contractual trading restrictions to be set out therein as well. Upon closing, Mario Casiraghi would be appointed to the Intellistake Board of Directors and potentially enter into a management services agreement with Intellistake. The Transaction is arm's length and no long-term debt is being assumed as part of the Transaction.

The Transaction builds on the companies' existing collaboration, which has already seen SVH establish Intellistake's digital wallets and enable third-party staking and validator node operations to support decentralized AI. It follows the exclusive partnership between the Company and Intellistake announced on July 16, 2025, and Mr. Casiraghi's appointment to the Intellistake Advisory Board on July 23, 2025.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"SVH operates to institutional standards in a sector that demands credibility and discipline. Their experience in managing significant digital-asset portfolios is exactly the type of expertise that we believe will strengthen Intellistake's foundation. This potential acquisition would give us the structure to expand institutional-grade custody, scale validator infrastructure, and deliver enterprise AI-agent solutions in a way that traditional investors can trust. Working with Mario and his team has been an absolute pleasure. I look forward to many exciting opportunities in this fast moving space."

Mario Casiraghi, Founder of Singularity Venture Hub, said:

"We see real potential in joining forces with Intellistake. SVH brings treasury, incubation, and advisory expertise that has been proven in digital-asset markets. Combined with Intellistake's public-market platform, we can build a powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure. This is about creating access at scale -- and positioning Intellistake at the centre of that shift."

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") that will include representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities, termination rights, and other provisions customary for a transaction of this nature, no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and shareholder approval of SVH, if required. The parties intend to finalize the Definitive Agreement within approximately 45 days, with a closing targeted within 60 days thereafter, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its services and securities. Certain services to be provided by Think Ink are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The agreement is for a 12 month term commencing September 26, 2025 with either party having the right to terminate upon 30 days written notice. The Company has budgeted up to US$300,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink, which include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banner and Native / Display advertising on platforms such as Google and Taboola, video content distribution on platforms such as YouTube, social media coverage on platforms such as X, TikTok, and Meta, and email distribution to subscribers of various newsletters.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors. No stock options are being granted to Think Ink under the terms of its engagement.

The contact information for Think Ink is Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC, 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California 92704; Phone: 310-760-2616; Email: [email protected]. Think Ink and its principals are arm's length to the Company.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub is a digital-asset firm active across treasury management, incubation, and advisory within the AI and Web3 sectors, with established relationships across the SingularityNET ecosystem and broader decentralized-AI landscape.

Information regarding SVH in this news release has been provided by SVH, and the financial information relating to SVH is unaudited at this time. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such is complete or accurate until due diligence has bene completed.

SVH is a private company incorporated pursuant to the laws of Cayman Islands.

To learn more about Singularity Venture Hub, please visit: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai/

* This figure reflects the combined fully diluted values of SVH-incubated clients as calculated in July 2025 during peak crypto market conditions. Valuations are indicative only, not representative of current or guaranteed client value, and remain subject to significant market fluctuations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH and building powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052