Intellistake Reports 2025 Key Milestones Achieved During Its First Year of Operations

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Premier AI–Web3 Venture Accelerator Singularity Venture Hub to help Tokenize Assets and further develop on-chain Infrastructure.





Completed an initial strategic investment in Orbit AI following the successful launch of its first AI-enabled orbital cloud satellite, with a second launch targeted for Q1 2026.





Initiated development of IntelliScope , an enterprise AI agent suite, and progressed the platform into closed beta testing with PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) as an enterprise partner.





Completed multiple financings beginning in June 2025, raising approximately C$10 million through public and private placements and warrant exercises to support corporate operations, strategic initiatives, and platform development.





Established active validator operations on the Fetch.ai network within the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ecosystem-- one of the largest decentralized AI digital asset ecosystems by market capitalization 1 --with approximately 1.97 million FET staked , third-party delegation, and continuous uptime since activation , publicly verifiable via the Fetch.ai Mintscan Explorer.





Added to the CSE 25 Index , the flagship benchmark of the Canadian Securities Exchange, representing one of the 25 largest companies on the CSE by market capitalization.





Expanded its advisory and ecosystem network with senior appointments across AI research, blockchain infrastructure, and institutional finance.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today provided a year-end review outlining the milestones achieved since its change of business announced on June 5th 2025, marking its first calendar year end operating as a publicly listed company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure.

Since launching mid-year, Intellistake focused on establishing operational and strategic foundations. The Company completed its change of business in early July 2025, began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ISTK, and subsequently obtained an OTCQB quotation to broaden market accessibility. In September 2025, Intellistake was also added to the CSE 25 Index, the flagship benchmark of the Canadian Securities Exchange, reflecting its inclusion among the 25 largest companies on the exchange by market capitalization.

During the second half of 2025, Intellistake completed multiple capital raises, including an oversubscribed private placement totalling approximately C$10 million, supporting execution across corporate operations, infrastructure deployment, strategic investments, and platform development.

This activity took place during a year in which artificial intelligence moved from experimentation into enterprise-wide integration. According to data from McKinsey 2025 global survey, nearly nine out of ten organizations now report regular use of AI in at least one business function,2 highlighting how widely AI has moved into enterprise operations; materially increasing demand on underlying compute, data, and network infrastructure.

Operationally, Intellistake deployed secure wallet and validator infrastructure on the Fetch.ai blockchain, a core network within the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, one of the largest decentralized AI digital asset ecosystems by market capitalization. During 2025, the Company expanded its validator operations to approximately 1.97 million FET, including both Company-owned tokens and third-party delegation. The validator has operated with continuous uptime since activation, with performance and staking activity publicly verifiable via the Fetch.ai Mintscan Explorer, confirming active third-party participation and operational reliability within the ASI ecosystem.

In parallel with its infrastructure build-out, Intellistake initiated development of IntelliScope, an enterprise-focused AI agent suite designed to help organizations access, interpret, and act on complex data through structured, transparent workflows. During 2025, the Company progressed IntelliScope into closed beta testing, with PowerBank Corporation. (NASDAQ: SUUN) participating as an enterprise beta partner to support real-world testing and feedback. The initial IntelliScope agent is being developed for the energy sector, with planned capabilities including data analysis, regulatory monitoring, and intelligence summarization, while maintaining traceability and transparency through decentralized AI infrastructure.

Strategic investment activity formed another pillar of execution during the year. In December 2025, Intellistake completed a US$500,000 strategic investment in Orbit AI following the successful deployment and operation of Genesis-1, Orbit AI's first satellite running artificial intelligence workloads directly in low Earth orbit. Orbit AI has indicated that a second orbital launch is targeted for Q1 2026.

The investment was made during a period of accelerating AI infrastructure spend. According to reports, investment in data centers accounted for nearly all U.S. GDP growth in the first half of 2025, with growth estimated at just 0.1% excluding data center investment.3 Against this backdrop, major technology and aerospace companies have begun exploring alternative compute environments beyond terrestrial data centers. Against this backdrop, leading technology and aerospace participants have begun exploring alternative compute environments beyond traditional terrestrial data centers. Industry discussions have increasingly focused on distributed and non-terrestrial infrastructure models, including the potential role of space-based systems, as power, cooling, and geographic constraints on Earth-based data centers intensify.4,5,6

Alongside infrastructure deployment and investment activity, Intellistake expanded its advisory group during 2025 to reflect the convergence of AI research, blockchain infrastructure, and institutional capital. Appointments included senior figures across decentralized AI, blockchain ecosystems, and traditional finance, notably Dr. Ben Goertzel, widely recognized as the 'father of Artificial General Intelligence.'7

Intellistake Technologies Corp. has also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Premier AI–Web3 Venture Accelerator Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"), a strategic milestone announced ahead of year-end. The acquisition is expected to expand the Company's capabilities across venture acceleration, ecosystem development, and AI-Web3 infrastructure engagement entering 2026.



Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"Launching Intellistake in 2025 allowed us to focus on building the right foundations. Since June, we've completed financings, deployed infrastructure, made targeted strategic investments, and assembled an advisory group aligned with where AI infrastructure is being built today. We're pleased with what has been achieved in a short period of time, and the groundwork laid this year positions the Company well as we move into 2026."

Gregory Cowles, Chief Strategy Officer, added:

"2025 was about execution and alignment across the AI infrastructure stack. When large technology leaders are investing heavily in compute, data centers, and alternative infrastructure models, it reinforces where the industry is heading. Intellistake spent the year moving from concept to active participation across infrastructure and development, and with those foundations in place, the focus entering 2026 is on expanding and integrating what has already been established."

With its infrastructure, strategic relationships, and ecosystem access established during 2025, Intellistake enters 2026 focused on further development and planned commercialization to Intelliscope, further evaluation of Tokenization and bringing Assets on-chain, technology infrastructure services to terrestrial and in-orbit compute and blockchains, expanding validator operations, AI platform development, and strategic initiatives announced to date.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its services and securities. Certain services to be provided by Think Ink are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The agreement is for a 12 month term commencing December 30, 2025 with either party having the right to terminate upon 30 days written notice. The Company has budgeted up to $450,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink, which include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banner and Native / Display advertising on platforms such as Google and Taboola, video content distribution on platforms such as YouTube, social media coverage on platforms such as X, TikTok, and Meta, and email distribution to subscribers of various newsletters. The Company will fund this expenditure with proceeds from the recently announced warrant exercises that generated proceeds of $2.17 million.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors. No stock options are being granted to Think Ink under the terms of its engagement.

Think Ink and its principals are arm's length to the Company.

Completion of the transaction with SVH remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, including no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The parties intend to close the transaction SVH on or before January 30, 2026, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions in the definitive agreement.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH, further development and planned commercialization to Intelliscope, further evaluation of Tokenization and bringing Assets on-chain, technology infrastructure services to terrestrial and in-orbit compute and blockchains, expanding validator operations, AI platform development, and strategic initiatives announced to date.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052; Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC, 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California 92704; Phone: 310-760-2616; Email: [email protected].