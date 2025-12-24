Intellistake Technologies Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Premier AI-Web3 Venture Accelerator Singularity Venture Hub

Key Highlights:

$90M USD in digital assets under management by Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH").



$250M USD* in valuation of projects incubated for SVH clients.

Founder of SVH, Mario Casiraghi, also serves as Group CFO of the SingularityNET Foundation and brings experience from over US$80 billion in structured transactions during his career in global banking. Upon closing, Casiraghi would join Intellistake's Board of Directors and become President of Intellistake, building on his current role on the Advisory Board.

SVH is an institutional-grade digital asset firm with expertise in treasury management, incubation, and advisory.



SVH has already supported Intellistake by establishing their digital wallets and enabling third-party staking and validator node operations to advance decentralized AI.



SVH holds Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for trading execution and custody operations.

VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated December 23, 2025, to acquire Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"), a digital-asset firm specializing in incubation, treasury management, and web3 advisory ("Transaction").

The Transaction aims to position Intellistake at the crossroads of traditional finance and decentralized AI. SVH manages over US$90 million (unaudited) in assets and oversees advisory services across a token portfolio that reached a valuation of US$250 million* (unaudited) and operates in authorized jurisdictions in reliance of Swiss VASP/CASP licenses for trading and custody operations. With its institutional framework and track record in digital assets, the aim of the Transaction is to have SVH bring the scale, credibility, and expertise to strengthen Intellistake's mission of supporting decentralized AI -- through validator infrastructure, enterprise AI agents, and a strategic token reserve.

SVH's leadership team is equally significant. Founder Mario Casiraghi, Group CFO of the SingularityNET Foundation, has deep roots in both global finance and Web3. Earlier in his career, he executed over US$80 billion in structured transactions at leading investment banks. This rare combination of institutional discipline and decentralized market expertise is exactly why the Company believes SVH is a standout in AI and Web3 ecosystems.

By acquiring SVH, Intellistake seeks to gain an experienced team and an established institutional treasury platform, strengthening its foundation to deliver secure, compliant digital-asset access that traditional investors can trust.

The Definitive Agreement provides for Intellistake to acquire 100% of the outstanding securities of SVH in exchange for approximately C$25 million of Intellistake common shares ("Intellistake Shares"), based on a price of C$1.78 per Intellistake Share representing a total of 14,044,943 Intellistake Shares. The Intellistake Shares will be subject to escrow and contractual trading restrictions to be set out therein as well. Upon closing, Mario Casiraghi would be appointed to the Intellistake Board of Directors and also be appointed as President of the Company. The Transaction is arm's length and no long-term debt is being assumed as part of the Transaction.

The Transaction builds on the companies' existing collaboration, which has already seen SVH establish Intellistake's digital wallets and enable third-party staking and validator node operations to support decentralized AI. It follows the exclusive partnership between the Company and Intellistake announced on July 16, 2025, and Mr. Casiraghi's appointment to the Intellistake Advisory Board on July 23, 2025.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"We're thrilled to welcome Mario and the SVH team to Intellistake. This acquisition aims to bring together institutional-grade treasury management, expertise in decentralized AI, and the operational experience that comes from managing digital assets. Mario and his team's track record in both global finance and Web3 is impressive, and SVH's operational foundation is intended to strengthen our validator operations and enterprise AI agent development. We believe this is an important step forward in our mission to bridge traditional finance with the decentralized AI economy."

Mario Casiraghi, Founder of Singularity Venture Hub, said:

"This acquisition is the logical next step in our partnership with Intellistake. SVH brings institutional-grade treasury management, regulatory infrastructure, and deep expertise in digital asset operations - capabilities that are essential as Intellistake scales its position at the intersection of traditional finance and decentralized AI. We've already proven we can work together effectively, and now we're positioned to accelerate that momentum."

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, including no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The parties intend to close the Transaction on or before January [30], 2026, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub is a digital-asset firm active across treasury management, incubation, and advisory within the AI and Web3 sectors, with established relationships across the SingularityNET ecosystem and broader decentralized-AI landscape.

Information regarding SVH in this news release has been provided by SVH, and the financial information relating to SVH is unaudited at this time. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such is complete or accurate until due diligence has bene completed.

SVH is a private company incorporated pursuant to the laws of Cayman Islands.

To learn more about Singularity Venture Hub, please visit: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai/

*This figure reflects the combined fully diluted values of SVH-incubated clients as calculated in July 2025 during peak crypto market conditions. Valuations are indicative only, not representative of current or guaranteed client value, and remain subject to significant market fluctuations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH and building powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052