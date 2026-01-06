Intellistake Reinforces Early Space-Enabled AI Infrastructure Thesis As Orbit AI Reports 21 Consecutive Operational Days On-Orbit

Orbit AI has provided updated mission metrics indicating that its satellite, launched on December 10, 2025, has completed 316 orbits as of December 31, 2025, representing 21 consecutive operational days. Orbit AI further reports an orbital period of 95.69 minutes, an average operating altitude of approximately 546.71 km (apogee 569 km, perigee 549 km), and an orbital velocity of 7.59 km/s.

According to Orbit AI, earth observation imagery has been successfully captured and downlinked to ground stations, demonstrating end-to-end operational capability from on-orbit collection through ground receipt. Orbit AI has also provided a real-time orbital tracking portal to support monitoring and verification of the satellite's status.

Beyond mission telemetry, public ecosystem updates continue to reinforce the broader infrastructure thesis behind Intellistake's early positioning. In a recent public update, PowerBank Corp. (NASDAQ:SUUN) characterized the Orbital Cloud milestone within the context of solar-powered orbital infrastructure and the convergence of renewable energy, AI, and decentralized computing. Intellistake views this as aligned with its assessment that the next phase of AI infrastructure will be shaped by physical constraints; power, cooling, and throughput and will require both an execution layer (energy and thermal management) and a trust layer (verification, monitoring, and coordination).

Orbit AI additionally reports continued progress on ground segment readiness, including collaboration with an existing partnered provider of ground station infrastructure capabilities. In parallel, Intellistake is in discussions with Orbit AI regarding a potential preferred collaboration framework to support expanded ground-based operations and communications coverage across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Any such arrangement remains non-binding and subject to customary diligence, regulatory considerations, and definitive documentation.

"AI is shifting the infrastructure bottleneck from software to physics; power, cooling, siting, and throughput," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake. "As the ecosystem matures, you'll see distinct layers emerge, energy and thermal execution, communications coverage, and the trust layer that verifies and coordinates activity. Recent public updates from other major participants in the Orbital Cloud initiative reinforce that direction. Our focus is the intention to support measurable execution: on-orbit stability, validated downlink, and scalable ground operations; paired with verification architecture that can support future missions."

Intellistake continues advancing technical evaluation workstreams focused on orbit-to-ground data workflows, telemetry monitoring and verification, and trust-layer architecture, aligned with its previously disclosed intent to pursue inclusion of a blockchain-verification payload on a future Orbit AI mission, subject to engineering and regulatory approvals.

The Company cautions that certain operational metrics referenced herein are based on information provided by Orbit AI and have not been independently verified. Discussions regarding expanded or preferred collaboration frameworks remain ongoing and may not result in definitive agreements.

Intellistake will continue to monitor progress and will provide additional updates as warranted.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

