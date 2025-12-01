Intellistake Announces Intent to Bring Blockchain Infrastructure to Space in Partnership with Orbit AI on the AI-Enabled Orbital Cloud Network

Key Highlights:

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), a developer of decentralized AI and blockchain infrastructure, has partnered with Orbit AI ("Orbit AI"), a Singapore-based aerospace company developing the Orbital Cloud -- a new form of space-based infrastructure where communication, computation, and verification converge beyond Earth.

Rendering of proposed satellite for demonstration purposes. Not actual image. (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

The Orbital Cloud combines AI computing (DeStarAI), global connectivity (DeStarlink), and blockchain verification (Intellistake) to create an intelligent satellite network that can process and verify data directly in orbit. By shifting these processes off Earth, the platform removes dependence on centralized data centers, creating a faster, more secure, and censorship-resistant framework for AI systems.

Intellistake intends to provide validator and node infrastructure to secure this system, acting as the blockchain verification layer within Orbit AI's Coordination Layer. This blockchain backbone is designed to enable satellites to authenticate data, coordinate AI workloads, and record verified transactions independently of terrestrial networks.

The partnership positions Intellistake at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and aerospace infrastructure, extending its proven expertise in decentralized technologies to a new frontier. Through its pending acquisition of Singularity Venture Hub, Intellistake combines technical leadership and deep industry resources to execute on large-scale infrastructure projects bridging decentralized AI and traditional enterprise systems.

As AI capabilities expand beyond Earth, secure and autonomous systems are essential. The Orbital Cloud seeks to meet this need by creating an interconnected satellite mesh capable of global AI computation, blockchain verification, and communication in orbit. Intellistake's contribution ensures the network is transparent, trustless, and verifiable -- making it possible for AI systems to run in space with integrity and independence.

According to The Business Research Company, the orbital infrastructure market is projected to expand from USD $13.5 billion in 2024 to $21.3 billion by 20292. The broader satellite market is forecast to reach USD $615.7 billion by 20323, while the in-orbit data centers market -- central to Orbit AI's DeStarAI -- is expected to rise from USD $1.77 billion in 2029 to $39.1 billion by 20354. The satellite data-services market is also forecast to grow from USD $12.16 billion in 2024 to $55.24 billion by 20345.

The Orbital Cloud introduces a new category of infrastructure for AI and blockchain systems:

Security: Blockchain verification ensures every data process and transaction is traceable and tamper-proof.





Blockchain verification ensures every data process and transaction is traceable and tamper-proof. Efficiency: AI computing happens where the data is generated, reducing latency and energy costs.





AI computing happens where the data is generated, reducing latency and energy costs. Sovereignty: Decentralized design prevents dependence on single jurisdictions or centralized systems.





design prevents dependence on single jurisdictions or centralized systems. Scalability: Each new satellite node increases computing and verification capacity, strengthening the network.

"The Orbital Cloud depends on blockchain infrastructure that can function autonomously and securely in orbit," said Gus Liu, Co-Founder of Orbit AI. "Intellistake's validator and verification technology completes the trust layer of our architecture, ensuring that data and AI processing in space remain transparent and independently verifiable. We are really excited to see where this partnership can take us"

"This is a massive step forward," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "You don't often get the chance to work on something that's truly never been done before. With the talent and vision on both sides, there's huge potential in what we can build together. Partnering with Orbit AI opens the door to an entirely new frontier-- one where AI, data, and trust can operate seamlessly in space, and where the groundwork we're laying now could redefine how decentralized systems evolve for years to come."

Orbit AI's first satellite, Genesis-1, featuring onboard Ethereum wallet and blockchain-node capabilities, is expected to launch in December 2025. In 2026, Orbit AIplans to deploy a small network of satellites integrating AI computing and blockchain verification, with full constellation rollout anticipated by 2028–2030. Intellistake looks forward to supporting these milestones as AI and blockchain infrastructure move beyond Earth, with more developments to be shared as this collaboration advances.

In connection with the partnership, Intellistake and Smartlink AI Limited (a Singapore company doing business as Orbit AI) entered into a Collaboration Framework Agreement dated November 28, 2025 (the "Agreement"). Intellistake intends to complete an initial investment of US$500,000 in Orbit AI in return for a 1% equity interest. Intellistake will also have the option to invest an additional US$1 million for equity at a valuation to be determined based on Orbit AI's next round of financing, which with the approval of Orbit AI may be increased to up to US$10 million, contingent on agreement on final terms and to be completed prior to the launch of DeStarlink Genesis-2 which is expected in 2026.

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore based pioneer in Aerospace. Cooperating with supply chain from China and US, the company is building a decentralized low-Earth orbit satellite network (DeStarlink) combined with orbital AI compute/data-center infrastructure (DeStarAI). The company plans blockchain verified nodes in space, solar-powered compute payloads and a mesh network architecture to deliver global connectivity and digital-sovereignty services. To learn more about Orbit AI please visit https://orbitAI.global or follow http://x.com/OrbitAI_OAI

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.



Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the collaboration with Orbit AI and its expected benefits; the Company's contributions towards the collaboration with Orbit AI; the timelines for Orbit AI's operation; and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure..

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the Company is able to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company fails to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

