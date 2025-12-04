Intellistake Highlights Exposure to ASI Alliance's NVIDIA GPU Data Center Launch

Key Highlights

Singularity Compute, led by Intellistake advisor Joe Honan , has launched its first enterprise-grade GPU data center in Sweden to support AI workloads across the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance ecosystem.





, has launched its first enterprise-grade GPU data center in Sweden to support AI workloads across the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance ecosystem. Intellistake--a top-50 validator on the FET network--holds a strategic position in the FET token , the current network token of the ASI Alliance. 1





, the current network of the ASI Alliance. As more AI workloads move onto ASI Alliance infrastructure, network usage of FET is expected to increase, requiring greater reliance on high-quality validator hardware such as Intellistake's .





. Over the last three months, Intellistake's validator has generated 15,077 FET in rewards on 1,969,145 FET staked (as of December 2, 2025), with 100% uptime.





Earlier this week, Intellistake announced a strategic move into space-based AI datacenters, positioning the Company with exposure to both terrestrial and orbital infrastructure for decentralized AI.2

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today highlighted its growing exposure to the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance following the launch of Singularity Compute's first enterprise GPU datacenter deployment in Sweden.

Singularity Compute CEO and Intellistake Advisor Joe Honan[left], pictured with Conapto Senior Sales Manager Nils Boghammar[right] inside the live Singularity Compute NVIDIA GPU cluster datacenter. (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Singularity Compute – the infrastructure arm of SingularityNET and a core contributor to the ASI Alliance – has activated an enterprise-grade NVIDIA GPU cluster at the Conapto renewable-energy powered facility in Sweden.3 The new deployment is designed to run demanding AI workloads for enterprises, research partners and projects building on the ASI Alliance stack.

Singularity Compute CEO and Intellistake Advisor Joe Honan[left], pictured with Conapto Senior Sales Manager Nils Boghammar[right] inside the live Singularity Compute NVIDIA GPU cluster datacenter.

For non-technical investors, this cluster can be thought of as a specialized data center for AI: large numbers of high-performance chips working together to train and run advanced models. As more organizations use this infrastructure, demand for the underlying ASI Alliance network – and its FET token – is expected to grow.

Direct exposure through FET holdings and validator operations

Intellistake participates in the ASI Alliance through its FET holdings and by operating validator infrastructure on the FET network. As of December 2, 2025, Intellistake's primary validator ranks among the top 50 on the network, with 1,969,145 FET staked and approximately 100% uptime.1 Over the last three months, this validator has generated 15,077 FET in rewards, reflecting an estimated reward rate of roughly 7% over that period; actual yields vary over time and are not guaranteed.

In simple terms, a validator is a specialized server that helps run and secure the network. When more users and applications rely on the network – for example, to pay for AI compute, data and agent services – the role of validators becomes more important. Intellistake's strategy is to be one of those core validators, giving public-market investors access to this infrastructure layer through a listed company.

"Singularity Compute's first GPU data center marks an early stage in the ASI Alliance's transition from planning to operational infrastructure." said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Our FET holdings and validator operations are deliberately aligned with that shift. If more AI workloads run on the ASI Alliance stack, we expect greater reliance on the networks we help secure and the validator hardware we operate."

Datacenter strategy: ground and orbit

The Swedish deployment is also a building block for a broader roadmap of AI-focused data centers being developed within the ASI Alliance, combining high-performance compute, decentralized coordination, and blockchain-based verification.

Earlier this week, Intellistake announced its intent to provide blockchain verification infrastructure for Orbit AI's planned Orbital Cloud – a low-Earth-orbit AI and datacenter network designed to process and verify data directly in space. By combining exposure to ground-based GPU facilities like Singularity Compute's first site with early-stage space-based infrastructure, Intellistake aims to position itself at the infrastructure layer of a rapidly growing AI and datacenter market.

"Bringing our first enterprise GPU cluster online is a meaningful step toward a global backbone for AI and, over time, Artificial Superintelligence," said Joe Honan, CEO of Singularity Compute and advisor to Intellistake. "Having Intellistake involved at the validator and listed-company level helps connect this new class of infrastructure to investors who want regulated access to the growth of decentralized AI."

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK; OTCQB: ISTKF; FSE: E41) develops software and infrastructure that connect decentralized AI networks with real-world enterprises. Through validator operations, strategic participation in AI-focused token networks and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake aims to provide public-market investors with regulated exposure to the growth of decentralized AI and datacenter infrastructure.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake, please visit www.intellistake.com .

Sources

1. https://www.mintscan.io/fetchai/validators/fetchvaloper1mm4aa88daqg9ah9fd20ae08zlwg33dxg99856x

2. https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/intellistake-strengthens-ai-infrastructure-platform-with-entry-into-space-based-data-centers-870229015.html

3. https://dataconomy.com/2025/12/02/singularity-compute-launches-nvidia-gpu-cluster-to-supercharge-enterprise-ai-and-web3-workloads/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development; the operations and business segments of the Company; support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks; its participation in the ASI Alliance; its validator operations; expected benefits of Singularity Compute's GPU deployments; the development of AI datacenter infrastructure; anticipated network usage of FET; future datacenter expansion; the details of the collaboration with Orbit AI and its expected benefits; the Company's contributions towards the collaboration with Orbit AI; the timelines for Orbit AI's operation; the acquisition of Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the Company is able to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company fails to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052