Intellistake Strengthens AI Infrastructure Platform With Entry Into Space-Based Data Centers

Key Highlights:

Intellistake to invest an initial US$500,000 for a 1% equity interest in Orbit AI, with options to increase its stake alongside future funding rounds.





for a 1% equity interest in Orbit AI, with options to increase its stake alongside future funding rounds. The partnership is designed to position Intellistake as one of the first group of public-market infrastructure players in space-based AI and digital infrastructure, rather than just a hardware or launch provider.





in space-based AI and digital infrastructure, rather than just a hardware or launch provider. Orbit AI is developing satellites that function like data centers in space, with Intellistake focused on building the independent "trust layer" that verifies all data and AI workloads in orbit.





that verifies all data and AI workloads in orbit. Intellistake's infrastructure focus is further supported by the recent appointment of Singularity Compute CEO Joe Honan to its Advisory Board, adding deep datacenter and compute expertise.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is highlighting how its partnership and strategic investment in Orbit AI1 positions the Company at the infrastructure layer of what it sees as the next phase of cloud and AI – data centers and verification systems that operate in space, as well as on Earth.

Rendering of proposed satellite for demonstration purposes. Not an actual image. (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Orbit AI is developing satellites that function like data centers in low-Earth orbit. Instead of sending every task to large server farms on the ground, some AI and data workloads would be processed directly on satellites and then sent back down. Intellistake's role is to design and support the independent software "trust layer" for this environment; the systems that check, record, and verify what has happened to the data, so customers can rely on the results.

For Intellistake, this is a natural extension of what the Company already does. Intellistake focuses on the infrastructure under the applications; validator operations, decentralized AI tooling and enterprise agents that are being developed to help institutions connect to emerging networks in a way that fits public-market standards. Supporting space-based infrastructure means taking that same skill set and applying it one layer higher: building the foundations so future AI systems and decentralized technologies can plug into orbital networks in much the same way they plug into today's major cloud providers.

As disclosed in the Orbit AI transaction announcement, Intellistake intends to complete an initial strategic equity investment of US$500,000 in Orbit AI in return for a 1% equity interest. The Company will also have the option to invest an additional US$1 million at a valuation linked to Orbit AI's next financing round, an amount which, with Orbit AI's approval, may be increased to up to US$10 million. This structure is designed to give Intellistake a meaningful, infrastructure-focused position in an emerging category without taking on the capital-intensive work of rockets or satellite manufacturing.

Intellistake believes that as AI grows, the infrastructure underneath it is gradually expanding beyond the ground. By working with Orbit AI now, the Company aims to be among the first wave of public-market infrastructure players building the trust and access layer for this shift; offering investors exposure to the "picks and shovels" of space-based compute, rather than competing head-on with global giants on rockets or satellite hardware.

To support this focus, Intellistake has also appointed Joe Honan, CEO of Singularity Compute GmbH, to its Advisory Board. Honan brings more than 30 years of experience across AI, cloud and compute innovation and leads Singularity Compute's mission to build secure, sovereign and modular AI computing systems for researchers, enterprises and governments. His background in global AI infrastructure and datacenter strategy is intended to strengthen Intellistake's ability to evaluate, design and scale infrastructure-level technologies – from terrestrial data centers to emerging orbital networks.

"Space is quickly becoming the next extension of the cloud," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "AI already pushes the limits of power and infrastructure on Earth. By investing in Orbit AI and focusing on the verification layer around their orbital network – supported by advisors like Joe Honan who live and breathe global compute infrastructure – we are positioning Intellistake to help build the systems that keep this new environment transparent and trustworthy for enterprises and institutions."

This initiative complements Intellistake's broader work developing software and operating validator infrastructure that helps public companies and institutions connect to decentralized AI and blockchain networks in a regulated, listed-company framework. Extending that approach to orbital data centers is intended to position Intellistake as an infrastructure-layer business that supports the next generation of AI and decentralized technologies; on Earth and, increasingly, in space.

Sources:

1 www.newswire.ca/news-releases/intellistake-announces-intent-to-bring-blockchain-infrastructure-to-space-in-partnership-with-orbit-ai-on-the-ai-enabled-orbital-cloud-network-872160173.html

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI and blockchain infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic participation in digital asset networks and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized technologies and the requirements of public companies, institutions and other regulated entities.

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore-based aerospace company building the Orbital Cloud, a decentralized low-Earth-orbit satellite network that combines global connectivity, orbital AI compute and blockchain-verified nodes in space. Orbit AI's architecture is designed to deliver solar-powered compute payloads, mesh-network connectivity and digital-sovereignty services for customers worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the collaboration with Orbit AI and its expected benefits; the Company's contributions towards the collaboration with Orbit AI; the timelines for Orbit AI's operation; and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure..

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the Company is able to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company fails to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052