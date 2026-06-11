Intellistake Technologies Corp. Marks Inaugural Year with Multi-Segment Infrastructure, Enterprise AI Contracts and the Launch of Its Austen AI Content Platform

Key Highlights:

Austen launched: a new AI content platform from Intellistake, built as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand voice modeling and designed to produce written content that sounds authentically like the person using it.

a new AI content platform from Intellistake, built as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand voice modeling and designed to produce written content that sounds authentically like the person using it. Enterprise AI generating revenue on sovereign compute: the IntelliScope suite, a collection of modular AI agents built to address specific enterprise challenges, runs on dedicated capacity hosted in Europe, beyond the reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act, on 100% renewable energy, and is already generating revenue under a previously announced contract with PowerBank Corporation, delivered to production.

the IntelliScope suite, a collection of modular AI agents built to address specific enterprise challenges, runs on dedicated capacity hosted in Europe, beyond the reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act, on 100% renewable energy, and is already generating revenue under a previously announced contract with PowerBank Corporation, delivered to production. Validator earning on a top decentralized AI network: 1.97 million FET deployed on the Company's ASI Alliance node, earning from both Company staking and third party delegations. FET is a core asset of the ASI Alliance, a decentralized artificial general intelligence ("AGI") initiative.

1.97 million FET deployed on the Company's ASI Alliance node, earning from both Company staking and third party delegations. FET is a core asset of the ASI Alliance, a artificial general intelligence ("AGI") initiative. Focus on tokenized securities: a US$150,000 investment in ST0x, whose group has received Liechtenstein FMA approval of its EU Base Prospectus, enabling public offers of tokenized equity products across multiple EEA jurisdictions, supporting Intellistake's participation in the Canadian regulator's Project Tokenization .

a US$150,000 investment in ST0x, whose group has received Liechtenstein FMA approval of its EU Base Prospectus, enabling public offers of tokenized equity products across multiple EEA jurisdictions, supporting Intellistake's participation in the Canadian regulator's Project . Strategic position in orbital AI compute: a completed US$500,000 equity investment in Orbit AI, which describes itself as building the decentralized SpaceXAI for AI agents, an orbital network aggregating satellite compute, communication and remote sensing into AI native infrastructure.

a completed US$500,000 equity investment in Orbit AI, which describes itself as building the SpaceXAI for AI agents, an orbital network aggregating satellite compute, communication and remote sensing into AI native infrastructure. Public market traction: added to the 'CSE 25' Index as one of the 25 largest companies on the CSE, and quoted on the OTCQB in the United States under ISTKF.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and blockchain infrastructure, today celebrates its first full year of operations, closing a year of execution and entering its second with clear momentum.

One year ago, the Company announced its change of business into decentralized AI and began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange as ISTK on July 9, 2025. Its goal has stayed the same throughout: regulated, simplified exposure to the digital economy for traditional investors, through familiar stock market mechanisms.

In twelve months, Intellistake has grown from an early stage plan into an operating technology company, with live infrastructure spanning enterprise AI, validator operations and digital asset treasury, alongside strategic investments in tokenized and artificial intelligence markets.

Intellistake operates within and backs decentralized, sovereign infrastructure: technology that keeps users in control of their own data and assets, rather than concentrating it inside a handful of centralized AI providers. That progress was underscored days ago with the unveiling of Austen, an AI content platform built in house as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand voice modeling, with an exclusive beta waitlist now open.

Enterprise AI on Sovereign Infrastructure

Austen is the newest of Intellistake's AI products: a new AI content platform built as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand voice modeling, designed to produce written content that sounds authentically like the person using it. It is currently in development, with an exclusive beta waitlist now open (see press release).

Alongside Austen, Intellistake has advanced IntelliScope, its enterprise platform. The IntelliScope Enterprise Hub provides an adaptive framework for integrating AI agents within structured enterprise workflows, and has moved from concept to production over the year (see press release).

Under a contract with PowerBank Corporation, Intellistake has delivered an operational AI agent system, marking the Company's first enterprise revenue.

To run those workloads, Intellistake secured dedicated, high performance sovereign compute through Singularity Compute, the AI infrastructure arm of SingularityNET (see press release).

The capacity is reserved exclusively for the Company, hosted in Sweden by a Swiss operator. That places both the data and the operator beyond the reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act, on 100% renewable energy.

For clients whose AI depends on sensitive data built over years, that sovereign positioning adds protection that the centralized cloud cannot. This is balanced against the risks of operating with smaller providers. It also deepens existing ties: Singularity Compute CEO Joe Honan sits on the Advisory Board (see press release), and SingularityNET founder Dr. Ben Goertzel, widely called the father of artificial general intelligence, is an advisor to the CEO (see press release).

Validator Infrastructure on a Decentralized Network

Intellistake brought its validator infrastructure online during the year.

Its node on the Fetch.ai network, within the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, grew to 1.97 million FET tokens. It now earns from two sources: the Company's own staking and third party delegations, the first reaching one million FET (see press release).

Treasury and Custody

A defining thread of the year has been the Company's relationship with Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"). SVH manages approximately US$90 million in digital assets*, has advised on projects reaching an aggregate US$250 million* valuation, and holds Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for non discretionary trading execution, on chain activities and custody operations (see press release).

That relationship has progressed to a definitive agreement under which Intellistake intends to acquire SVH. The proposed acquisition remains subject to closing conditions, including completion of financial statement audit requirements.

Strategic Investments in Tokenization and Orbital AI

Beyond its own operations, Intellistake has taken strategic positions in technologies it expects to shape the next phase of digital infrastructure and capital markets.

It completed a US$150,000 investment in ST0x, a platform building infrastructure for tokenized versions of publicly listed equities, following European prospectus approval (see press release).

Intellistake is participating in the Canadian Securities Administrators' Project Tokenization, the initiative examining how tokenized financial products fit within Canadian securities law, having submitted an expression of interest. The Company expects its relationship with ST0x to inform and strengthen that participation.

The same thesis extends beyond the ground. Intellistake has completed an initial US$500,000 strategic equity investment in Orbit AI (see press release).

Orbit AI describes itself as building the decentralized SpaceXAI for AI agents: an orbital network that aggregates satellite AI compute, communication and remote sensing into AI native infrastructure for traders, builders and autonomous agents. Its first satellite launched in December 2025 and has since logged extended on orbit operations.1

Capital, Recognition and Governance

The Company closed an over subscribed C$5.75 million private placement during the year (see press release) and received C$2.17 million more from subsequent warrant exercises (see press release).

It was added to the 'CSE 25' Index as one of the 25 largest companies on the CSE (see press release), qualified for OTCQB quotation under ISTKF, and broadened an advisory board that spans finance, technology and digital asset infrastructure. Advisors include Shelly Murphy, DesTechAZ co founder alongside Steve Wozniak; Eric Fang, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker; and Shailendra Sason, a founding member of the digital asset team at Revolut, one of the largest and most valuable fintech companies in the world.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"One year in, I'm proud of how much we set out to do that is now operating. We have an enterprise AI platform running on sovereign infrastructure for a real client, a validator earning on a leading decentralized AI network, a treasury held through institutional grade custody, and now Austen.

A year ago much of this was a plan on paper. Today it is live, generating revenue and reaching customers. The move toward decentralization matters because it gives users control over their own data and assets, and that conviction has guided every step we have taken. I want to thank our shareholders for their support through this first year. Their confidence has allowed us to build deliberately, and we intend to carry that momentum into the next phase of the Company's growth."

Gregory Cowles, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Intellistake, added:

"The defining work of the year has been turning a strategy into operating infrastructure, deliberately and in sequence. Every piece we have put in place is designed to reinforce the others. The validator gives us a position on a leading decentralized AI network. The custody and treasury framework gives us the security institutional participants expect. The enterprise AI platform, now running on sovereign, dedicated compute, gives us a product clients can rely on with their most sensitive data. And our positions in tokenization point to where regulated capital markets are now showing interest in.

Building on that foundation, on sovereign infrastructure and with highgrade security throughout, is what positions Intellistake to scale into a market for clients that are seeking decentralized alternatives."

*This figure reflects the combined fully diluted values of SVH incubated clients as calculated in July 2025 during peak digital asset market conditions. Valuations are indicative only, not representative of current or guaranteed client value, and remain subject to significant market fluctuations.

Source

1 https://www.orbitai.global/

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the functionality of the Company's software including Intelliscope and Austen and its benefits, the timeline for development of Austen, the benefits of decentralized and sovereign artificial intelligence, the Company's intention regarding tokenization, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactionsa technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and blockchain infrastructure, today marks its first full year of operations, closing a year of execution and entering its second with clear momentum.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052