Intellistake Opens Austen AI Content Platform to External Testers Ahead of Public Launch

Key Highlights:

First external testers invited: Austen is an AI content platform --designed and developed by Intellistake-- built as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand-voice modeling, has moved from internal testing to its first wave of invited external testers.

Austen is an AI content platform --designed and developed by Intellistake-- built as a suite of specialized expert agents around brand-voice modeling, has moved from internal testing to its first wave of invited external testers. Invite only, by design: The beta is being rolled out on an exclusive, invitation basis so the platform can be refined and bug tested with real users before a wider public launch.

The beta is being rolled out on an exclusive, invitation basis so the platform can be refined and bug tested with real users before a wider public launch. Next step toward release: The external beta is intended to harden Austen based on how people actually work, ahead of a planned commercial release. A waitlist for future access remains open at goausten.ai/landing.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and blockchain infrastructure, today announces that Austen, its AI content platform, has begun its first external beta, opening the platform to an initial wave of invited testers ahead of a planned public launch.

Austen - Intellistake

The move marks Austen's transition from internal testing into the hands of real users for the first time. The beta is invitation only, allowing the Company to gather feedback and identify issues in a controlled setting before opening Austen more widely.

Austen is being designed and developed by Intellistake as a suite of specialized expert agents built around brand voice modeling, intended to produce written content that sounds authentically like the person using it. The platform is being built around a single workflow model intended to take a user from idea to published content across connected channels, with output designed to adapt to the native format of each platform.

What the External Beta Covers

The first wave of external testers will use Austen across its core workflow, from daily topic discovery and brand voice modeling through to multi format output and publishing. The participants have been selected from individuals outside the Company who are arm's length, known to the Company and who closely reflect Austen's intended user demographic.

Their feedback is intended to stress test the platform in real conditions, surfacing issues that only emerge once people apply it to their own work. Findings from the beta are intended to refine Austen ahead of a broader release.

By keeping the first wave invitation only, Intellistake is prioritising depth of feedback and platform stability over scale, with the goal of having Austen ready for a strong public launch.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"Opening Austen to our first external testers is an important moment. Up to now the platform has been shaped inside the Company, and this is the first time people outside Intellistake are putting it to work on their own content. Keeping the beta invitation only is deliberate. We would rather get this right with a focused group than rush it to everyone. Their feedback is exactly what we need to make Austen ready for a public launch."

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology and Development at Intellistake, added:

"Internal testing can only take a product so far. The real test is how Austen holds up when people use it the way they actually work, with their own voice, their own topics and their own publishing rhythm. This external beta is about exactly that: putting the platform in front of real users, finding and fixing the issues that surface, and hardening it before a public launch. We will share further milestones as Austen progresses through this stage and toward release."

Learn More About Austen

Beta waitlist: goausten.ai/landing

Facebook: facebook.com/GoAusten

Instagram: instagram.com/austen.ai

X: x.com/Austen_ai

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the functionality of the Company's software including Austen and its benefits, the timeline for development of Austen, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactionsa technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and blockchain infrastructure, today marks its first full year of operations, closing a year of execution and entering its second with clear momentum.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact : Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052