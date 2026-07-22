Intellistake Secures Full Ownership of Prediction-Market Technology Gravity to Address Wider Infrastructure Needs

Highlights

US$44.8 billion in monthly prediction-market volume increased 75% from US$25.66 billion in May 2026 to June 2026¹

With approximately 70% of closed contracts analyzed by CNBC generating less than US$10,000 in reported volume, Gravity is being developed to address thin liquidity, pricing discrepancies and execution challenges in fast-moving markets²

Intellistake has secured sole and exclusive ownership of its Gravity liquidity and execution technology

The Company has identified broader applications for Gravity across the expanding prediction-market sector

Intellistake has received preliminary third-party interest regarding Gravity and its potential application

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), a technology company developing software across artificial intelligence ("AI"), blockchain and digital-asset infrastructure, announces that it has secured sole and exclusive ownership of Gravity, its proprietary liquidity and execution technology for prediction markets.

As Gravity's development progressed, the Company evaluated the technology against the wider structure of the prediction-market sector and identified potential applications across a broader range of platforms and contract categories. Full ownership, without any third party rights, enables Intellistake to continue developing Gravity around this expanded commercial opportunity while retaining control of the underlying technology.

In connection with this broader strategy, Intellistake and Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. ("Prospect") have entered into a termination and mutual release agreement relating to their March 2, 2026 development and platform agreement. The parties mutually agreed to conclude the arrangement, with Intellistake retaining sole ownership of Gravity and all related software, algorithms, AI and machine-learning models, interfaces, specifications and development work. The termination of this agreement removes any rights that Prospect had as it relates to Gravity, including the initial two year exclusivity arrangement and revenue share.

Full Ownership Opens a Broader Commercial Opportunity

Prediction markets now support contracts linked to sports, economic indicators, financial markets, politics, entertainment and other real-world outcomes. The Company believes this range of contract categories creates a broader opportunity for technology capable of supporting liquidity, pricing and reliable execution across the sector.

Combined monthly trading volume increased from approximately US$25.66 billion in May 2026 to US$44.8 billion in June 2026, representing growth of approximately 75%.¹ Earlier data showed monthly volume rising from less than US$5 billion in September 2025 to approximately US$24 billion by April 2026.³

However, overall sector volume does not reflect the liquidity available in most individual contracts. A CNBC analysis found that approximately 70% of closed contracts on a leading prediction-market platform generated less than US$10,000 in reported volume between 2021 and the end of May 2026. More than 45,000 closed contracts recorded no reported volume.²

Thinly traded contracts can experience wider differences between buying and selling prices, greater volatility and larger price movements from relatively small trades. Intellistake believes this gap between overall sector growth and liquidity within individual contracts demonstrates the need for technology designed to improve market depth and execution.

Gravity's Development

Gravity is being developed as a modular liquidity and execution infrastructure layer intended to help prediction markets remain tradable, liquid and capital-efficient. It is designed for fast-moving markets where breaking information can create sudden pricing discrepancies, one-sided trading activity and temporary liquidity imbalances.

The technology is being designed to:

identify directional liquidity imbalances;

direct incentives towards positions where market depth is weakest;

support price discovery when new contracts launch;

improve execution during rapid or one-sided trading activity; and

help platforms expand their contract offerings without further fragmenting liquidity.

Gravity remains under development and has not been commercially deployed. However, Intellistake has received preliminary expressions of interest from third parties regarding Gravity and its potential applications. These discussions remain at an early stage, and there can be no assurance that they will result in a commercial agreement, licence, partnership or other transaction.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"As Gravity's development progressed, we identified a significantly broader opportunity for the technology, both within prediction markets and across other markets where liquidity, pricing and execution remain persistent challenges. Securing full ownership gives Intellistake the flexibility to develop Gravity around this wider commercial opportunity including applications outside of prediction markets while retaining control of the underlying intellectual property.

Prediction-market volumes are growing, but the data shows that liquidity remains concentrated and most individual contracts are still thinly traded. Similar challenges can arise across other emerging and fragmented markets where participants require deeper liquidity, more efficient price discovery and reliable execution.

Our focus is now on continuing Gravity's development and evaluating the platforms, partners, market structures and applications where the technology can create the greatest value."

The Company will provide further updates as Gravity's development progresses and if any material commercial agreements are reached.

Sources

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, expectations regarding prediction market growth, the operations and business segments of the Company, the functionality of the Company's software, including Gravity and its benefits, the timeline for development of Gravity, future commercial contractts, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act) and prediction markets, may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information..

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052