Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Tyler Whitaker, Ethereum Ecosystem Contributor, to Advisory Board to Accelerate Decentralized AI Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("ISTK" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence and digital currencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Whitaker to its Advisory Board. With nearly a decade of experience spanning blockchain infrastructure development and institutional automation systems, Mr. Whitaker brings technical expertise to support the Company's validator operations and digital asset infrastructure.

Mr. Whitaker has been active in digital asset markets since 2016, beginning his career as an analyst focused on identifying and analyzing promising early-stage blockchain projects and emerging ecosystems. Over time, his expertise evolved to encompass technical development, where he built sophisticated automation tools that enabled institutional funds to set on-chain triggers and extract real-time insights across networks. As a contributor to the Ethereum ecosystem--the world's second-largest blockchain network and leading smart contract platform--Tyler also played an early role in supporting the incubation of Fantom, now known as Sonic.

His technical contributions demonstrate a rare blend of analytical insight and hands-on development capabilities, positioning him uniquely to identify infrastructure opportunities in the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Mr. Whitaker's specialized knowledge in creating systems that institutional investors can utilize aligns directly with Intellistake's mission to provide sophisticated digital asset access through regulated investment mechanisms.

"We are excited to welcome Tyler to Intellistake's Advisory Board, where his proven technical expertise and deep understanding of blockchain infrastructure will enhance our operational capabilities," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Tyler's nearly decade-long experience in digital asset markets, combined with his hands-on development of automation tools that institutional funds actually deploy, provides guidance as we scale our validator operations and expand our AI-driven digital asset infrastructure. His early involvement with major blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum and Fantom demonstrates his ability to identify and support transformative technologies before they achieve mainstream adoption, which is exactly the strategic insight we need as we build the bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI networks."

The appointment of Mr. Whitaker reinforces Intellistake's commitment to assembling technical expertise as the Company advances its operations in the growing decentralized AI sector. His experience developing institutional-grade automation systems will be great in guiding the Company's technology development and validator operations as traditional investors increasingly seek regulated exposure to blockchain-based artificial intelligence infrastructure.

