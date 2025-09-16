Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Eric Fang, Former Goldman Sachs Investment Banker, to Advisory Board to Strengthen Institutional Digital Asset Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and digital currencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Fang to its Advisory Board. A seasoned investor and strategist with over a decade of experience spanning traditional finance and digital assets, Mr. Fang brings expertise to support the Company's institutional growth strategy and technology development.

Eric Fang to Intellistake Advisory Board (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Mr. Fang began his career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") as an investment banker before joining Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s ("KKR") public investment arm to cover energy and cyclical sectors. Mr. Fang then moved to Steadfast Financial LP ("Steadfast"), a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund where he played a key role in the firm's cyclical and industrial investing strategies.

Following his successful tenure in traditional finance, Mr. Fang transitioned into digital assets, where he has been actively involved through proprietary trading, seed-stage investing, and serving as a board advisor to early-stage blockchain projects. This dual-track expertise enables him to bridge institutional capital with frontier technologies, bringing a unique perspective to the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. His comprehensive understanding of both traditional investment frameworks and emerging blockchain technologies positions him uniquely to help Intellistake communicate its value proposition to institutional investors seeking regulated exposure to AI-driven digital assets.

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to Intellistake's Advisory Board, where his exceptional combination of Wall Street experience and digital asset expertise brings a valuable perspective to enhance our strategic vision," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Eric's proven track record at premier financial institutions like Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Steadfast, combined with his successful transition into digital asset trading and seed-stage investing, brings relevant strategic insight as we scale our operations and develop technology solutions that meet institutional standards. His ability to navigate both traditional financial markets and emerging blockchain technologies is valuable as we work to provide traditional investors with sophisticated access to the intersection of AI and blockchain infrastructure through familiar investment mechanisms."

"I'm excited to join Intellistake at this pivotal point," said Eric Fang. "The opportunity to help shape institutional pathways into decentralized AI is what drew me to the team. Intellistake's strategy blends disciplined capital allocation with a clear technological vision, and I look forward to supporting the Company's mission to deliver accessible, regulated exposure to the future of AI-powered digital infrastructure."

The appointment of Mr. Fang reflects Intellistake's commitment to assembling advisory expertise that spans both traditional finance and digital asset innovation. His strategic counsel will support the Company in developing institutional-grade operations and communicating the growth potential of decentralized AI infrastructure to investors familiar with traditional investment frameworks but new to blockchain technology.

About Intellistake

Intellistake's mission is to provide traditional investors with regulated access to the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, through familiar stock exchange mechanisms. The Company seeks to eliminate technical barriers including digital asset wallet management and private key security, while addressing the institutional access gap that has historically limited participation to celebrities and venture capitalists with early access to private AI companies.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company; the expected contributions of Mr. Fang, expectations regarding the market for digital currencies and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052