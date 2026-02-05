Intellistake Technologies Corp Secures C$278,000 AI Software Contract with PowerBank Corporation

Key Highlights:

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today announces that it has entered into a contract with PowerBank Corporation ("PowerBank") following the successful completion of a closed beta program. Under the agreement, Intellistake will build and deploy two AI agent platforms for PowerBank, including IntelliScope, the Company's bespoke business intelligence platform.

The combined Year 1 value of the two contracted platforms is approximately CA$278,000, representing the Canadian dollar equivalent of the contracted U.S. dollar amounts*. The agreement includes initial implementation and subscription services, with the option to extend into an ongoing multi-year subscription, subject to mutual agreement.

The contracts dated February 4, 2026 include the build and deployment of two AI agent platforms:

(i) A public-facing AI communications agent designed to support structured external engagement.

(ii) IntelliScope, a bespoke internal multi-agent business intelligence framework intended to support operational workflows across PowerBank's organization.

Both platforms completed approximately three months of proof-of-concept development during a closed beta phase. Following internal demonstrations and technical review, Intellistake and PowerBank have now entered into a contracted Phase 1 build and deployment, covering the delivery of minimum viable products ("MVPs") and initial production rollout.

The public-facing AI communications agent is being developed as a secure interface embedded within PowerBank's website, enabling controlled natural language access to verified public disclosures and structured, auditable responses to external enquiries. The platform is also intended to generate analytics reports that provide visibility into engagement patterns, frequently accessed topics, and usage trends, supporting internal review and reporting.

In parallel, Intellistake is deploying IntelliScope as a bespoke internal business intelligence platform, configured for PowerBank's operational workflows. The system's first application focuses on renewable energy development in the United States, equipping PowerBank with analytical intelligence to identify optimal project sites, evaluate federal and state grant eligibility, and assess regulatory conditions and sector-specific sentiment across energy subsectors. IntelliScope is designed to consolidate fragmented data sources into a single intelligence layer, supporting faster and more informed decision-making.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"Over the past three months, Intellistake has worked alongside PowerBank to design, test, and prepare these systems for live deployment. This engagement has been built through close collaboration, and we're confident in the systems being delivered into PowerBank's operating environment. This marks a meaningful step forward for the Company as we continue to execute on one of our core business pillars."

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology and Development at Intellistake, added:

"From a technical perspective, the focus was on validating AI system performance, data integrity, and compliance controls within a real enterprise environment. The architecture we've built provides a solid foundation that can now be deployed reliably at an enterprise level."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank Corporation., commented:

"The closed beta demonstrated how these systems can support clearer and more informed decision-making across our business. These contracts allow us to move forward with deployment, and we're looking forward to seeing how these tools are applied across both our external communications and internal operations."

The deployment of these platforms reflects Intellistake's strategy as a technology company building enterprise AI systems for both external communications and internal decision-making. Together, the implementations demonstrate how modular AI architectures can be applied across regulated and data-intensive environments.

The deployment of IntelliScope reinforces Intellistake's long-term objective to enable transparent, data-driven decision-making for enterprises through AI infrastructure, while maintaining the control and flexibility required for real-world operations.

The contract includes implementation work and ongoing platform services, supporting the commencement of enterprise AI software revenue. The Company expects to provide further updates as deployment milestones are achieved.

Subject to stock exchange approval, PowerBank intends to settle the payment for the agreements through the issuance of 121,723 common shares at a deemed price of $2.29 per common share.

The Company and PowerBank have a common director in Mr. Paul Sparkes. Mr. Sparkes did not participate in the negotiation or approval process for this transaction.

*U.S. dollar amounts have been converted to Canadian dollars at a rate of US$1.00:C$1.3652.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com .

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit: www.powerbankcorp.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the services to be provided under the contracts, the expected value of the contracts, the functionality of the technology and its benefits, Intellistake's strategy as a technology company building enterprise AI systems for both external communications and internal decision-making, and building powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

