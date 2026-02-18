Intellistake Shares Technology Update on Orbit AI Genesis-1 Satellite

Key Highlights:

Orbit AI's Genesis-1 satellite is operational and performing real-time AI analysis in orbit, demonstrating active deployment of its platform, in which Intellistake holds a strategic equity position.



The satellite runs a 2.6-billion-parameter AI model onboard, reducing transmission bandwidth requirements by up to 99% and enabling low-latency decision-making in space.



By processing data directly in orbit rather than relying solely on large, centralized ground-based data centers, Genesis-1 reduces dependence on a single control point and reflects a broader shift toward more distributed AI infrastructure.



Intellistake is evaluating the potential contribution of blockchain-based verification infrastructure to the planned Genesis-2 mission (subject to agreement on terms, engineering and regulatory approvals).

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today provides a technology update regarding the Orbit AI Genesis-1 satellite.

Since its deployment on December 10, Genesis-1 has been actively operating in orbit and running a 2.6-billion-parameter artificial intelligence model. The satellite is equipped with an NVIDIA AI core and is currently performing real-time analysis of infrared remote sensing data.

Instead of transmitting large volumes of raw satellite data back to Earth for processing, Genesis-1 analyzes information directly in space and sends back only the results. According to Orbit AI, this approach reduces response times from hours to seconds and lowers transmission bandwidth requirements by up to 99%.

Genesis-1 demonstrates that advanced AI systems can operate as active decision-making platforms in orbit rather than relying entirely on ground-based data centers.

AI Model Scale Context

The Genesis-1 satellite operates a 2.6-billion-parameter AI model. In artificial intelligence systems, a parameter is a learned weight inside a neural network. The total number of parameters broadly reflects how much information a model can store, how complex the patterns it can learn are, and how capable it is at tasks such as reasoning, language understanding, and generation.

Models in the 2–3 billion parameter range are widely deployed for efficient, real-time applications. Examples at a similar scale include:

Meta 's LLaMA-3.2 3B 1

's LLaMA-3.2 3B Google 's Gemma 2B 2

's Gemma 2B Research models such as OPT-2.7B and GPT-NeoX 2.7B3,4

This places Genesis-1 within the range of modern, production-level AI systems. By operating directly in orbit rather than relying solely on large data centers on Earth, it demonstrates how AI can function beyond a single centralized location.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"What we're seeing here is AI operating beyond traditional Earth-based infrastructure. Real-time decision-making in orbit changes how satellite systems can function. As AI expands into new operating environments, reliable verification and transparency will become increasingly important."

Patrick Zhou, CEO of Smartlink AI, added:

"Genesis-1 is already in orbit and actively performing real-time AI analysis on a satellite. This demonstrates that meaningful intelligence can operate beyond Earth-based infrastructure, with reduced latency and bandwidth requirements. Our focus has always been on proving capability first. Genesis-1 is that proof, and it shows what becomes possible when compute and decision-making move directly into orbit."

Strategic Context for Intellistake

Intellistake previously completed a US$500,000 strategic equity investment in Orbit AI.

The continued live operation of Genesis-1 confirms that Orbit AI's AI system is functioning as intended in orbit. Genesis-1 represents the first operational node in Orbit AI's planned orbital architecture, with development progressing toward the next mission, Genesis-2.

As AI systems begin operating beyond traditional terrestrial infrastructure, reliable methods to validate performance and ensure data integrity may become increasingly relevant. Intellistake continues to evaluate how blockchain-based verification infrastructure could integrate into future missions, subject to engineering feasibility and regulatory approvals.

Additional information regarding Genesis-1's real-time performance can be viewed at: https://www.intellistake.com/orbit-tracker.

The Company cautions that certain operational metrics referenced herein are based on information provided by Orbit AI and have not been independently verified. Discussions regarding expanded or preferred collaboration frameworks remain ongoing and may not result in definitive agreements. Intellistake will continue to monitor progress and will provide additional updates as warranted.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore based pioneer in Aerospace. With its first NVIDIA-powered satellite now operational in orbit, the company has successfully validated the convergence of decentralized AI and aerospace infrastructure. The company plans blockchain verified nodes in space, solar-powered compute payloads and a mesh network architecture to deliver global connectivity and digital-sovereignty services. To learn more about Orbit AI please visit https://www.orbitai.global/ or follow https://x.com/OrbitAI_OAI .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the collaboration with Orbit AI and its expected benefits; the Company's contributions towards the collaboration with Orbit AI; future investment in Orbit AI; the timelines for Orbit AI's operation; technology infrastructure services to terrestrial and in-orbit compute and blockchains, expanding validator operations, AI platform development, and strategic initiatives announced to date.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and Orbit AI are able to execute definitive documentation for additional services from the Company; the Company and Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company and Orbit AI fail to execute definitive documentation for additional services from the Company; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

