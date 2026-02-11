Intellistake Highlights Singularity Venture Hub's Contribution to Gaya Wallet's Web3 Onboarding Infrastructure

Key Highlights:

Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") has contributed advisory support to Gaya Wallet , an independent Web3 onboarding and wallet infrastructure platform.



Gaya Wallet is designed to facilitate access to tokenized assets, including tokenized equities and other real-world asset use cases, through a simplified, consumer-friendly interface.

The platform is live and operational, demonstrating real-world execution of Web3 onboarding infrastructure.

SVH maintains long-term economic alignment with the platform through a revenue share agreement, reflecting its execution-led incubation model.



As previously announced, Intellistake has received Canadian Securities Exchange approval to proceed with the acquisition of SVH.

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today is highlighting recent execution by Singularity Venture Hub across its portfolio, including its contribution to Gaya Wallet, an independent Web3 wallet platform designed to support onboarding and tokenized asset infrastructure.

Gaya Wallet: Tokenization-Ready Web3 Onboarding Infrastructure

Gaya Wallet has been developed as a Web3 onboarding infrastructure platform focused on reducing the complexity traditionally associated with blockchain-based financial applications. The wallet emphasizes a familiar user experience while supporting multichain access, integrated application discovery, staking functionality, and educational demonstrations around tokenized assets.

A core design objective of the platform is to enable everyday users to interact with tokenized financial instruments, including tokenized equities and other real-world assets, without requiring prior crypto-native knowledge.

Singularity Venture Hub's Contribution and Execution Model

SVH has supported Gaya Wallet through advisory services spanning tokenomics design, product architecture, and go-to-market execution, reflecting SVH's broader focus on infrastructure-led incubation rather than direct product ownership.

The platform's live deployment demonstrates SVH's role in supporting product development and go-to-market execution for operational Web3 infrastructure. SVH's ongoing participation through a revenue share agreement aligns its incentives with long-term platform performance.

Amaury Dalleur, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Singularity Venture Hub, commented:

"Our work with Gaya Wallet reflects our approach to supporting infrastructure that lowers barriers to entry for Web3 and tokenized financial applications. By focusing on product strategy, tokenomics, and commercialization, we help teams build platforms that are accessible, scalable, and designed for real-world use. We see Gaya as a strong partner here for people to enter web3 and scale globally, with many synergies within our network."

Strategic Relevance to Intellistake

For Intellistake, SVH's contribution to platforms such as Gaya Wallet illustrates the practical value of its advisory, incubation, and infrastructure capabilities. These capabilities are directly aligned with Intellistake's strategy as a technology company focused on decentralized AI, digital asset infrastructure, and future tokenization frameworks.

This update follows Intellistake's recent announcement that the Canadian Securities Exchange has approved the Company to proceed with its acquisition of Singularity Venture Hub (the "Transaction"), subject to certain filing be made prior to or on closing as outlined in CSE policies. The Transaction is intended to bring these capabilities further in-house, strengthening Intellistake's ability to develop and support enterprise-grade software and infrastructure that bridges emerging decentralized technologies with real-world financial and industrial applications.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"Looking at projects like Gaya Wallet gives us confidence in the value Singularity Venture Hub brings. They've worked directly with teams to turn complex digital asset concepts into working platforms that users can actually access. That execution experience is important to us as we continue building Intellistake as a technology company focused on infrastructure."

The Company will continue to provide updates as it progresses toward closing the Singularity Venture Hub acquisition and advances its broader technology roadmap.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to completion of the SVH audit and customary closing conditions. The Company anticipates closing the Transaction within the current quarter.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH, the functionality and benefits of the Gaya Wallet, the benefits of the Gaya Wallet to the business of SVH, and Intelliistake's ability to develop and support enterprise-grade software and infrastructure that bridges emerging decentralized technologies with real-world financial and industrial applications.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will make the necessary filings with the CSE; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052