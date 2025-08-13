Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Alessandro Spanò, COO of $90M USD Singularity Venture Hub and Former VP of Operations at $1.5B USD Valued SingularityDAO Labs, to Advisory Board to Accelerate Operational Excellence in Decentralized AI and Digital Asset Infrastructure

Chief Operating Officer (" COO ") of Singularity Venture Hub (" SVH "), overseeing Incubation and Treasury Management divisions with 15 portfolio companies and over $90M USD in assets under management





Former VP of Operations at SingularityDAO Labs, scaling to $1.5B+ USD valuation and securing $20M+ USD in early-stage funding





Proven expertise in scalable business frameworks and compliance systems for multi-entity Web3 organizations





Cross-sector leadership experience including healthcare operations as Partner in Italy's Fisiokinè Network

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alessandro Spanò to its Advisory Board. A seasoned executive specializing in building and scaling ventures in Web3, decentralized finance ("DeFi"), and artificial intelligence ("AI") sectors, Spanò will provide strategic operational guidance to support the Company's growth as a technology company focused on decentralized AI and digital currencies.

Alessandro Spanò - Intellistake Advisory Board (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Spanò brings extensive expertise in operational structuring and multi-entity management from his current role as COO of SVH, where he co-led the platform's creation and now oversees both the Incubation and Treasury Management divisions. Under his operational leadership, the company manages a portfolio of 15 companies and over $90 million USD in assets under management, positioning him at the forefront of Web3 venture scaling and digital asset operations.

His proven track record includes his previous role as Vice President of Operations at SingularityDAO Labs, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the organization and leading spin-off acceleration strategies. His operational excellence contributed to projects that collectively reached a fully diluted valuation of over $1.5 billion USD and secured more than $20 million USD in early-stage funding—demonstrating his ability to execute at scale in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

"Alessandro brings the kind of operational depth that transforms vision into execution—something that's critical as we position to move from business plan to on-chain reality," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "His expertise in scaling multi-entity Web3 operations isn't theoretical for us—it's directly applicable as we continue to expand our validator infrastructure and begin treasury operations. The institutional frameworks he's built at Singularity Venture Hub provide a proven blueprint for the kind of sophisticated digital asset management we're preparing to implement."

Spanò's expertise extends beyond pure technology operations. As a Partner in the Fisiokinè Network—Italy's leading private healthcare network specializing in physiotherapy with multiple medical centers across the country—he contributed to strategic growth and operational development of healthcare facilities, showcasing his versatility in building operational frameworks across diverse sectors. This cross-industry experience provides him with a unique perspective on implementing scalable systems that can adapt to complex regulatory environments—a critical capability as Intellistake navigates the evolving landscape of digital asset regulation.

His deep understanding of Web3 operations and compliance frameworks positions him to guide companies in navigating evolving international standards for DeFi and digital asset management. This expertise will be instrumental as the Company executes its three core business pillars across the decentralized AI and digital asset ecosystem.

"Joining Intellistake's advisory board represents a natural evolution of our collaboration," said Alessandro Spanò. "What excites me most is their commitment to building institutional-grade operational frameworks from day one. Their proactive approach to infrastructure, compliance, and scalability reflects a clear vision for long-term success at the intersection of decentralized finance and AI. By prioritizing secure systems, regulatory alignment, and future-ready architecture from the outset, Intellistake is positioning itself as a trusted and resilient player capable of supporting both institutional partners and innovative builders in this rapidly evolving space."

About Intellistake

Intellistake's mission is to provide traditional investors with regulated access to the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, through familiar stock exchange mechanisms. The Company seeks to eliminate technical barriers including digital asset wallet management and private key security, while addressing the institutional access gap that has historically limited participation to celebrities and venture capitalists with early access to private AI companies.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company; the expected contributions of Mr. Spanò, expectations regarding the market for digital currencies and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052