Intellistake Closes Investment in Tokenized Securities Technology Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today announced that it has closed its previously announced US$150,000 investment in a technology company (the "Technology Company") developing infrastructure designed to support the tokenization of publicly listed securities.

The investment was completed pursuant to the share purchase agreement signed on January 27, 2026, as previously disclosed.

The Technology Company states that it is bridging tokenized equities with decentralized finance (DeFi) and building an open, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"We are pleased to have completed this investment as previously announced. The closing reflects Intellistake's continued focus on evaluating infrastructure technologies that explore how traditional public-market assets may interact with blockchain-based systems."

Tokenization refers to the representation of ownership rights to traditional financial assets using distributed ledger technology (DLT). When securities are placed on-chain, ownership records and transactions are represented and managed using blockchain-based digital systems rather than traditional paper-based or centralized databases.

Intellistake's focus is on the infrastructure layer; the software, systems, and controls that enable traditional public-market assets to interact with blockchain-based networks in a compliant, auditable, and resilient manner. The Technology Company states that its infrastructure embeds compliance rules, custom ownership structures, and audit capabilities directly into smart contracts, supporting regulated market use cases.

Interest in tokenization continues to grow as financial institutions and regulators examine how digital infrastructure can modernize legacy market systems.

This announcement reflects an early-stage, exploratory initiative. Intellistake looks forward to providing updates as this work progresses, subject to ongoing developments.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

